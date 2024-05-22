Is Nneka Ogwumike playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest on Storm forward's status (May 22)

The Seattle Storm enter their Wednesday night game against the Indiana Fever with uncertainty looming over the availability of star forward Nneka Ogwumike. According to Blake Silverman of Winsidr.com, Ogwumike is listed as questionable for the Fever game due to an ankle injury.

Ogwumike, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and former MVP (2016), has been sidelined with an ankle injury. She missed the Storm's previous game against the New York Liberty on Sunday, which resulted in a loss, and her status remains questionable for this contest as well.

Expand Tweet

Ogwumike, who was signed in the offseason after spending 12 years with the Los Angeles Sparks, has been a significant factor in the Storm's challenging 1-3 start. Her absence was deeply felt, as her leadership, experience and scoring ability are crucial for the team's success.

Mercedes Russell has seen increased playing time at center for the Storm in her absence. However, the team will also rely on other players like Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith to step up offensively and fill the scoring void in Ogwumike's absence.

Nneka Ogwumike's 2024 Season: Current Stats and Future Expectations

Nneka Ogwumike, the veteran forward who made waves by joining the Seattle Storm, has had a mixed start to her 2024 campaign.

On her arrival in Seattle, the former MVP (2016) brought high expectations. Her leadership and scoring prowess were viewed as crucial ingredients for a potential championship run by the Storm.

Before being sidelined due to an ankle injury, Ogwumike showcased her skills in the opening two games for the Storm. She excelled with impressive numbers, averaging a double-double of 22.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, while also demonstrating her defensive prowess with 3.5 steals per game. Her shooting efficiency was also notable, shooting 60.0% from the field and an impressive 50% from beyond the arc.

In the first game against the Minnesota Lynx, Nneka Ogwumike recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals, shooting 10-of-18. In the Storm's subsequent encounter with the Lynx, she contributed 24 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, one assist, and one block.

Despite her standout performances, the Storm struggled to secure victories, going winless in two games.