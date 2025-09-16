Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 16 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces will face the Seattle Storm in Game 2 of the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Tuesday. The Aces defeated Seattle in Game 1, taking the driving seat in this series. However, there is still plenty of basketball to be played, and the matchup could still go either way.

The Storm held its own against the Aces during the regular season, splitting four games with the team. They’ll need to draw from their two wins against Las Vegas to stay alive in the playoffs on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Aces-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST at Climate Pledge Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Storm (+161) vs. Aces (-238)

Odds: Storm (+5.5) vs. Aces (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o160.5) vs. Aces -110 (u160.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Preview

The Las Vegas Aces set the tone for this series in Game 1 with a dominant performance that saw five of its players finish in double figures. A’ja Wilson finished with a game-high 29 points with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks, capping off a stellar showing on both ends. Jackie Young was also key, contributing 18 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Storm struggled to find consistency on offense as Gabby Williams recorded a team-high 16 points, shooting 8-for-14. Both teams took 71 shots in the game, but the Aces hit more 3-pointers and went to the free throw line 10 more times than Seattle.

The Storm will need to shoot better from beyond the arc and be more disciplined on defense to get a more positive result in Game 2. Brittney Sykes, Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike will all need to pick up the slack to keep Seattle’s playoff journey alive on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineup

Aces

PG: Chelsea Gray | SG: Jackie Young | SF: Kierstan Bell | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja Wilson

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Brittney Sykes | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi Magbegor

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Betting Tips

A’ja Wilson’s points prop for Tuesday’s game is set at 24.5, which is slightly more than her career playoff average of 20.0 points per game. Wilson has started the series against the Storm strongly, finishing Game 1 with 29 points, shooting 10-for-18. Expect her to keep it rolling in Game 2. Consider betting on the over.

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike’s points total for Tuesday’s game sits at 16.5, slightly lower than her season average of 18.3 points. Ogwumike had a tough time in Game 1, recording 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting. The Aces will look to make her life difficult in Game 2 as well. Consider betting on the under.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Aces were dominant in Game 1, outplaying the Storm on both ends of the floor, winning 102-77. The team is also heavily favored to win Game 2, which should be the expected outcome barring a phenomenal performance from Seattle.

Our prediction: The Aces to win

