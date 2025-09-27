  • home icon
Minnesota Lynx News: 4 factors that led to WNBA’s stunning suspension of Cheryl Reeve ahead of do-or-die Game 4 vs Mercury

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 27, 2025 22:21 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three
4 factors that led to WNBA’s stunning suspension of Minnesota Lynx's coach Cheryl Reeve [Picture Credit: Getty]

Tensions ran high in Game 3 between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury, and it finally exploded in the last seconds of the high-octane game. The Lynx trailed by 80-76 with 26 seconds remaining on the game clock, when Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Napheesa Collier, within seconds after the inbound pass.

However, after what seemed like a contact, Collier was on the ground and later had to be taken to the locker room. Thomas ran across the floor and gave the Mercury an 82-76 lead.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve rushed to the court, aggressively pursuing the game official. She was later ejected, followed by a one-game suspension. The league provided four factors that led to Reeve's suspension from the Lynx's do-or-die Game 4 vs the Mercury.

#1 Aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court

Just when Alyssa Thomas made the running layup, Cheryl Reeve rushed to the court. The Lynx coach got into the referee's face, pointing her finger towards the official. It seemed like Reeve wanted a fist fight with the referee.

According to the statement released by the league regarding her 1-game suspension, the league said that Minnesota Lynx head coach verbally abused the referee on the court.

#2 Failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection

Even when Reeve was ejected, she remained on the court. While the staff were trying to restrain her, the WNBA coach seemed to be looking for a fight with the officials. Even after she was taken off the court, she was reluctant to get inside the tunnel.

According to the league, Reeve's not leaving the court after ejection was one of the reasons for the suspension.

#3 Inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court

While Reeve was being taken into the locker room by the Lynx staff, she was seen snapping at a fan. Before entering the tunnel, Cheryl Reeve took on multiple Phoenix fans in a verbal altercation.

According to the statement, Reeve's "inappropriate" comments towards fans were also among the factors considered for her suspension.

#4 Remarks made in a postgame press conference

WNBA also held Reeve accountable for her comments in the post-game press conference. After the game, the Lynx coach was still frustrated and blasted the league's top leadership and even used NSFW words.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts WNBA leadership for "malpractice"

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve didn't hold back her words after the Game 3 loss. In the post-game interview, she made big demands from the league, questioning officiating leadership.

"I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said. "It's bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is f****** malpractice."
It would be a tough challenge for the Lynx to win Game 4 against Phoenix in front of the Phoenix crowd. However, it wouldn't be impossible, after all, they are the top team in the league.

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

