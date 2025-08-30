The New York Liberty will look to extend their winning streak to three games as they face the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Liberty are in the fifth seed with a 24-15 record, while the Mercury, whose squad is also on a three-game winning streak, are in the fourth spot with a 24-14.

Ad

The win could be a preview of the playoffs as the two teams are currently in line for a first-round clash, if the regular season ends today. A win would not improve their playoff positioning but also reinforce their playoff hopes.

The game will happen at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, and will tip off at 10 P.M. Eastern time.

Here is the preview of the Liberty-Mercury:

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury odds

Moneyline: Liberty (+110) vs Mercury (-120)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Liberty +1.5 (-110) vs Mercury -1.5 (-105)

Total O/U: Liberty -110 (o166.5) vs Mercury -105 (u166.5)

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Sabrina Ionescu will once again look to lead the Liberty in such an important regular-season game. She is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season. Expect her to take the cudgels for the Liberty against the Mercury in what could be a playoff preview. Bet on her to go over 20 points.

Ad

Jonquel Jones, meanwhile, has been consistent in the LIberty's last 10 games, putting up 15.6 points. She is also recording 8.7 rebounds per game this season. Bet on her to go over 15 points and grab more than eight rebounds against the Mercury.

Meanwhile, Kahleah Cooper will be the Mercury's go-to player against the Liberty as she tallies 15.6 points per game in their last 10 games. With her offensive threat, the Liberty could plan to contain throughout the game. Bet on her to go under 15 points, neutralizing her for most of the game.

Ad

Satou Sabally could also impose her will against the Liberty after averaging 16.7 points per game this season. Expect her to go over 18 points as she is needed to take the lead against the defending champions.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

We predict a tightly-contested win by the Liberty against the Phoenix Mercury, lifting them in the standings. The game is seen to be close and will have numerous lead changes, but the Liberty will eventually take care of business, winning by three points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More