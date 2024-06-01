After making Mavericks-Timberwolves Game 5 appearance, Jennifer Hudson attends Lynx game

After attending Game 5 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, singer-actress Jennifer Hudson was spotted at another basketball event, this time supporting women's basketball as the Lynx played against the Phoenix Mercury in Minnesota. Hudson was recognized by the Timberwolves' social media for attending what became their last game of the season, as they were eliminated by the Mavericks in a 124-103 loss.

The following day, Hudson was seen with her partner Common at the Lynx game against the Mercury. Fortunately for them, Minnesota emerged victorious this time, with the Lynx defeating the Mercury.

Hudson is known for her accomplishments, including being a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, an Academy Award-winning actress and a Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer. She is also the youngest female EGOT winner in history.

Hudson has been a frequent attendee at NBA games. She participated in this year's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, as well as performing at halftime of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game on February 19.

In 2020, during the 69th NBA All-Star Game, Hudson also made an appearance as part of the league's tribute to Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter accident.

Lynx dominate Mercury behind Alissa Pili's breakout game

The Minnesota Lynx secured a dominant victory over the Phoenix Mercury with a final score of 95-71, led by the impressive performance of rookie Alissa Pili. Pili had a standout game, scoring 20 points on just nine shots and making all four of her three-point attempts to lead the Lynx in scoring.

She was just one of five Lynx players to score in double figures. Napheesa Collier contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds, Dorka Juhasz added 13 points and four rebounds, Cecilia Zandalasini scored 12 points, and Courtney Williams finished with 11 points and five assists.

Minnesota showcased strong team play, recording 29 assists on 36 made shots and capitalizing on Phoenix's mistakes, with 25 points off 17 Mercury turnovers. The Lynx also showed off depth as their bench outscored the Mercury's reserves 50-10.

For the Mercury, Kahleah Copper led the team with 21 points. Diana Taurasi contributed 14 points, Sophie Cunningham added 13 points and five rebounds, and Natasha Mack finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. However, despite their efforts, the Mercury fell to a 3-5 record.

Minnesota dominated from the start, outscoring the Mercury 21-12 in the first quarter and extending their lead with a 34-19 advantage in the second quarter.