Aliyah Boston chuckles after DeWanna Bonner catches brutal stray online due to A'ja Wilson

Aliyah Boston couldn't help but laugh for a little bit at the expense of former Indiana Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner and her fiancee, Alyssa Thomas. It wasn't about anything related to the Fever but to A'ja Wilson's game-winning shot in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals.

On the latest episode of the "Post Moves" podcast with Boston and Candace Parker, the Fever star let out a little chuckle because of the internet. Wilson famously hit a jump shot in Game 3 to give the Las Vegas Aces a 3-0 lead over the Phoenix Mercury.

The internet did its work by claiming that Wilson made history for being the first player to hit a game-winner over a married couple, though Bonner and Wilson are only engaged.

"The internet provides comedy, comedic relief in ways that you had no idea," Parker said. "Somebody tweeted that that was going to be an awkward ride home between Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. That A'ja Wilson was the first player all time to hit a game-winner over a married couple. I could not, gosh, I'm done. I'm done with the internet."

Boston responded:

"They get a good joke, though. Get a good chuckle (laughs)."

The chuckle is at the 4:32 mark onward.

While there's no history of bad blood between Aliyah Boston and DeWanna Bonner, the Mercury legend is not popular in Indiana. Fever fans did not like how she left the team early in the season despite all the support they had given her once she arrived in free agency.

Some even celebrated the Aces' win over the Mercury out of spite for Bonner. A'ja Wilson was just unstoppable in the series, and Phoenix had no shot and was swept in the first-ever seven-game series in WNBA Finals history.

Aliyah Boston receives WNBA honor after the season

Aliyah Boston receives WNBA honor after the season. (Photo: IMAGN)

For the first time in her career, Aliyah Boston was named to the All-WNBA Second Team at the conclusion of the season. Boston averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She didn't miss a single game and even helped the Indiana Fever have a magical postseason run.

Boston was joined in the second team by Paige Bueckers, Nneka Ogwumike, Jackie Young and Sabrina Ionescu. Her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, was named to the first team, along with A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas and Allisha Gray.

The Fever were plagued by injuries last season, with Caitlin Clark playing in just 13 games. They still managed to be one win away from the WNBA Finals, giving the eventual WNBA champions a hard time in the semifinals.

