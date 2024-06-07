"All the haters quiet now" "Busy trying to be a social media influencer" - Angel Reese's double-double gets mixed reactions amidst shooting woes

Ever since her arrival, Angel Reese has become one of the most talked about players in the league. She has been under the spotlight in every single Chicago Sky game where people often praised her for her defensive performance and criticized her for her lackluster shooting abilities.

However, the Sky rookie has shut up all her critics and made her supporters swoon with her latest performance. The 22-year-old posted a double-double in her latest matchup making the WNBA fans take notice of her offensive skillset apart from her defensive arsenal.

Women's Hoops Networks posted a highlight reel of Reese's performance in her latest game against the Washington Mystics and the fans flooded the comments sections to express their thoughts on the Sky's rookie.

Some fans praised the rookie for her incredible showing.

"All the haters quiet now"

"Rookie finna avg a double double is crazy," @80sBabyAL86

"She has the chance to be the most complete player in the game.. can do it all," @mu5a1 said.

While most of the fans were positive about Reese's double-double, some fans still criticized her.

"She’s too busy trying to be a social media influencer, while @CaitlinClark22 is a real life influencer"

"But cries about media attention and a few TMZ adjacent questions," @Betty1979GenX said.

"Rebound your own missed shots shouldn't count lol," @OstockicKyle said.

The fans mostly criticized Angel Reese for collecting her missed shots for rebounds and focusing more on her social media presence instead of her on-court performances.

Angel Reese's double-double secured the win for Chicago Sky continuing the Washington Mystics' misery

The Chicago Sky won their matchup against the Washington Mystics on Thursday night with a final score of 71-79. It was a thrilling game where the Mystics tried their best to snap their nine-game losing streak at home. However, the Chicago Sky had no intention of letting that happen.

A solid performance by Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter secured the victory for the blue and black. Sky's rookie posted a double-double scoring 16 points, collecting 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists. Chennedy Carter led the charts for Sky scoring 25 points, collecting four rebounds and providing two assists.

For the Mystics, it was a rough night but their star forward Aaliyah Edwards got her points. She scored 23 points, collected a game-high 14 rebounds and dished out two assists. However, despite her efforts the Mystics extended their losing streak to ten games.