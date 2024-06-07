Angel Reese declares acting aspirations as she celebrates return of Power Book II: Ghost

Over the past few weeks, Angel Reese has been navigating her new life in the WNBA. As her rookie season rages on, the standout forward opened up on her aspirations outside of basketball.

Like most people, binging TV shows is one of Reese's hobbies. She recently posted on Instagram that she is watching the hit show "Power Book II: Ghost." Along with her excitement for the show's return, Reese proclaimed that she wants to get her acting career off the ground. She captioned her story:

"I need to get into my acting career ASAPPPPP."

Via Angel Reese's Instagram story

Reese has been one of the WNBA's top rookies to open the 2024 season. She is also coming off the best performance of the year thus far. In a win over the Washington Mystics, the Chicago Sky forward recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. This is her third double-double of the year, along with her new season-high in points.

Through her first nine games as a pro, Reese is averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. As for the Sky, they sit in seventh place in the standings with a 4-5 record.

Does Angel Reese have any acting experience?

While she was at LSU, Angel Reese was one of the highest NIL earners in all of college basketball. Appearing in advertisements for countless brands, she has slowly started to build an on-screen persona.

As far as actual acting goes, Reese has yet to appear in any movies or television shows. That said, her reach does span beyond commericals. During her first year at LSU, Reese appeared in a pair of hip-hop music videos.

Angel Reese can be found in the music video for rapper NLE Choppa's song "Champions." She also makes an appearance in the video for "Put It on Da Floor Again" by Latto and Cardi B.

Some of the most acting Reese has done was in a commercial with her former LSU temmate Flau'jae Johnson. Still in college at the time, it was based around them as students.

Seeing that countless pro athletes have stepped into the world of acting, this goal is achieveable for Reese. For starters, she's already been in front of a camera on numerous occasions. More importantly, Reese is an extremely popular figure in women's basketball and on social media.

With the WNBA continuing to grow in popularity, opportunities like acting are sure to come about for top players. As a standout rookie with a large social media following, Reese is a prime candidate to cross over into movies and television.

