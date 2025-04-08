"Angel Reese must absolutely hate seeing how great this group is" - WNBA fans react to Natasha Howard-Aliyah Boston link up for Fever training

The WNBA's 2025 season is only over a month away from tipping off, and teams like the Indiana Fever are already gearing up for it. With several new additions as well as a new coach, this new-look Indiana squad has got some work to do to integrate everyone into the new system.

The team showed some of the preparation that the players are doing through a post on their Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. The reel heavily featured Natasha Howard, but fans could also see other players such as Aliyah Boston.

The clip of Howard and the team's workout has got plenty of Indiana's fans hyped. These fans shared their excitement for the upcoming season on the IG post's comment section.

"@angelreese5 must absoluteley hate seeing how great this group of players it. Meanwhile she's worrying about her hippo hoof boots hahah," one person commented.

Fans react to Indiana's post (Photo credits: @indianafever on Instagram)

"(Caitlin Clark) is going to break the assist record again. Let's go Fever," one fan said.

"@natashahoward_6 I see you Sis. Keep Grindin Champ," another fan said.

Many fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming season on X.

"Ok Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, and Brionna Jones getting to it!," one fan tweeted.

"I’m so psyched about this season!," one person said.

"Flash, AB, and Breezy?! We are getting so close to full training camp videos," one fan commented.

Training camp has not officially begun in the league as it is scheduled for April 27. However, some teams around the league, such as Indiana, are already putting in the work as preparation.

The Indiana Fever have added some veterans to help in the development of their young stars

The 2024 season was an exciting one for the Indiana Fever and its fans. The team got Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick, and she had a tremendous run in her first season. She broke numerous records and helped guide the team to a postseason berth for the first time since 2016.

Aside from Clark, fans also got to see the development of Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, who were both named All-Stars. Now, Indiana is entering the new season with veteran firepower.

The front office managed to secure the services of All-Star wing DeWanna Bonner. Aside from being a six-time All-Star, she is a two-time champion. Additionally, Natasha Howard also reunited with Indiana. Howard began her career in Indiana but her first stint only lasted until her sophomore season. Ahead of the 2016 season, Howard was dealt to the Minnesota Lynx, where she won her first championship (2017).

Howard also had a stint with the Seattle Storm, where she was a part of two title-winning squads (2018, 2020). Aside from being a multi-time champion, Howard is a Defensive Player of the Year winner (2019) and a two-time All-Star (2019 & 2022).

Veteran guard Sydney Colson is also joining the Indiana Fever for the upcoming season. Colson also brings leadership and a championship pedigree to the team, having been a part of the 2022 & 2023 Las Vegas Aces title squad.

