Angel Reese points tonight: How did Sky’s new star fare in debut? (May 15)

Angel Reese, the former standout from LSU Tigers, made her WNBA regular season debut on Wednesday night, marking the beginning of her professional journey. However, her transition to the pros didn't come without its challenges, as she faced a tough initiation to the league.

At halftime during the Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings game, Angel Reese's stats were modest: one point, one rebound, one assist on 0 for 3 from the field, including 1 for 6 from the free-throw line. Despite a slow start, Reese began to find her rhythm in the second half.

Reese, selected seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, isn't alone in facing early challenges in her professional journey. Caitlin Clark, a former standout at Iowa, encountered a rough start with 10 turnovers in her debut game on Tuesday night.

However, Angel notched 12 points, seven rebounds and one assist with a steal on 5 of 13 shooting from the field by the end of the 87-79 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon's debut met with disappointing loss to Dallas Wings

In Teresa's debut as a WNBA head coach, her team suffered an 87-79 defeat. The Sky seized an early advantage Wednesday night, maintaining control for much of the first half.

Following halftime, both the Sky and Wings traded leads, entering the final 10 minutes deadlocked at 62. The Wings showcased dominance inside the paint, outscoring their opponents 60-42 in that area and capitalizing from second-chance opportunities with 26 points.

Led by Teaira McCown, who tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds, the Wings' frontcourt posed a significant challenge for the undersized Sky, especially in the absence of center Kamilla Cardoso. Elizabeth Williams and rookie Angel Reese, comprising the Sky's starting frontcourt, both recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

Reese, known for her proficiency from the free-throw line during her senior year at LSU with a 72.6% success rate, earned her first WNBA point on a free throw after she drew a foul on Wings forward Natasha Howard in the second quarter. However, her performance at the charity stripe was lackluster, going 2-for-8. Overall, the Sky managed a 59.3% free-throw shooting rate collectively.

Marina Mabrey emerged as the top performer for the Sky, contributing 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. In a crucial moment with 4:20 remaining, Mabrey sank a midrange fadeaway just as the shot clock expired, granting the Sky a six-point advantage.

However, officials initiated a review, and subsequent to a made jump shot by Arike Ogunbowale two plays later, the basket was nullified, reducing the Sky's lead to a mere two points. Subsequently, the Wings seized momentum, embarking on an 18-6 run to conclude the game.