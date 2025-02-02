Angel Reese raises eyebrows with possible discontent with Unrivaled after ejection fiasco: "Can't wait to get back to Chicago"

Rose BC star Angel Reese became the first player in Unrivaled history to get ejected in Saturday's win over Laces BC. She was thrown out of the game late in the second quarter after a gesture and argument with the referee. She also raised a few eyebrows after one of her comments online after the game.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese shared the comments made by her Chicago Sky teammate Michael Onyenwere about her ejection. Onyenwere couldn't believe that Unrivaled referees threw out a player, calling them "out of their minds."

"Can’t wait to get back to Chicago mannn," Reese tweeted.

It's unclear if Angel Reese is upset with Unrivaled, but there's seemingly some unhappiness with the referees after what happened. It all started after Reese was called for a foul of Tiffany Hayes, who fell to the floor while attacking the Rose BC star's defense.

The LSU product made some gestures toward the official, who promptly called her for a technical foul. Reese began arguing with the referee, seemingly explaining that she was making the gesture to Hayes and not the official.

Nevertheless, Reese was called for a second technical foul to become the first player in Unrivaled history to get ejected. Hayes loved the decision, pointing to the exits as Kayla McBride tried to stop her from getting called a technical foul for taunting.

After the ejection, Rose BC was left with four players, as Brittney Sykes was already out with a leg injury, and they didn't have a relief player on the books. Chelsea Gray led the way with 28 points and eight assists as the Rose handed Laces BC their second loss of the season.

Azura Stevens stepped up after Angel Reese's ejection, finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds. Kahleah Copper added 21 points and eight rebounds, while Lexie Hull contributed just five points, three rebounds and three assists.

Before her ejection, Reese was headed for a huge double-double game. She had six points and 15 rebounds before she was thrown out.

Angel Reese on what she would like to see in women's basketball in the future

One of the reasons why women's basketball has reached its all-time high in popularity is Angel Reese. Whether fans love or hate her, she brings a lot of eyes to the sport, becoming the first female athlete to have her own special meal at McDonald's.

Speaking to Andscape about her latest partnership, Reese discussed what she sees in the future of women's basketball.

"I want to see us continue to break barriers," Reese said. "More representation, more respect and more opportunities for female athletes.

"The support for women’s basketball is growing, but there’s still so much room for growth. I want young girls to know that they can dream big and see those dreams come true."

Reese is already one of the most influential female athletes in sports. As she continues her pro career, more and more opportunities are opening up for her and her contemporaries.

