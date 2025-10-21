Angel Reese & WNBA stars shower Paige Bueckers with heartfelt wishes as Wings star turns 23 feeling 'blessed'

WNBA star Paige Bueckers celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday. In her social media post dedicated to her 23 years in the world, the Dallas Wings young star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram post. Bueckers post ranged from her favorite family and UConn momments to her entry and dominance in the WNBA. She captioned the post with a grateful message. &quot;God didn't play at all about year 23. Forever Blessed and highly favored. Thank you God!&quot; Bueckers wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the names from the basketball world wishing Bueckers on her special day was Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee.&quot;Libra gang! Birthday twin,&quot; she wrote. Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers seemed to have developed a special chemistry and it was on full display during the WNBA All-Star Game. Reese also wished the WNBA star, adding Bueckers' secret name. &quot;happy birthday pskiiiii,&quot; Reese commented.LA Sparks forward, Dearica Hamby commented on the post with a hilarious birthday message for the Wings guard. &quot;Damn. You almost was a Scorpio 🔥🔥 happy birthday lol .&quot;The UConn Huskies guard, Morgan Cheli, also wished Paige Bueckers on her special day.&quot;birthday girlllll 😍🥳,&quot; she wrote.Chloe Pavlech, a former basketball player for the UConn Huskies and Unrivaled Chief Growth Officer, included a special message for Bueckers for the Unrivaled in the next season.&quot;Happy Birthday P! Going way wayy wayyy wayyyy up in Miami 🎉 Unrivaled basketball also had special birthday message for the Wings star.&quot;Happiest birthdayyy 💜.&quot;Comments on the postKaitlyn Chen reveals behind story of her father's viral Paige Bueckers' UConn jerseyKaitlyn Chen and Paige Bueckers brought national title to UConn before they joined the WNBA in the 2025 WNBA draft. Throughout his daughter's stint with the Huskies, Chen's father, who is a big-time Bueckers fan, cheered his daughter from the stands.However, earlier this this year, when Chen and the Golden State Valkyries faced Bueckers' Wings, Chen's dad showed up in Bueckers' UConn jersey, leaving everyone stunned except his daughter. During her appearance on Azzi Fudd's &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out&quot; podcast on Oct. 17, Chen gave the anecdote about her father's shocker. &quot;He loves Paige, and he was like, 'This is my one chance to wear my Paige jersey,&quot; Chen recalled. &quot;Don't worry, he talked to me about it before, and I honestly thought it would be pretty funny. So I was like, 'Go for it.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaitlyn Chen and Paige Bueckers are rivals after UConn. If one person who would want them to team up in the future would be Chen's father.