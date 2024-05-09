“Ann Clark if you’re hearing this”: Caitlin Clark urges mom to keep Iowa tradition alive ahead of WNBA season

Caitlin Clark is ready to start her first WNBA season with the Indiana Fever next week. The former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar wants to bring a cherished tradition of her mother bringing cookies for her and her teammates from Iowa to the WNBA.

While discussing what she loves outside of basketball, Clark sent a clear message to her mom during Thursday's press conference.

Expand Tweet

"I like warm chocolate chip cookies," Clark told reporters. "I guess that. [I love] making those. When my momma would come to my games, she would always bring like a dessert or something for my teammates and the coaching staff, so I'd like to keep that going."

"Ann Clark, if you're hearing this," Caitlin said before teammate Aliyah Boston and coach Christie Sides made it clear they wanted to try those cookies. "Make 16 [cookies]."

Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston made it clear she wanted to try the cookies and the guard told her mother to make 16 of them for her teammates and coaches.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft made waves during her college career and continues to do so in the professional league. Caitlin Clark is expected to become a generational player in the WNBA but none of that appears to have changed her demeanor.

This is a good tradition to have and one that shows how good of a leader she can be. It also shows how invested her family was and still is in her career. The Indiana Fever has a bright future ahead and if they have as much fun on the court as they had in this press conference, their performance will be a delight to watch.

Fever's reporter suspended after awkward incident with Caitlin Clark

Ever since she made it to the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has been a famous name around the league. However, not every news linked to her has been positive. For instance, an Indy Star reporter was recently suspended after making inappropriate comments to the 22-year-old during her introductory press conference.

Gregg Doyel apologized for his comments, yet that wasn't enough to avoid the punishment the Star gave him. Doyel won't attend any Indiana Fever game at home this season.

Tonight, the Fever closes the preseason in a duel against the Atlanta Dream. The hyped guard is expected to suit up for the game and test herself again against another dangerous team.

After this matchup, they'll return to the court next Tuesday, May 14, to open up their season against the Connecticut Sun.