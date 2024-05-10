Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 WNBA Preseason

The Atlanta Dream completed a two-game WNBA preseason series with a close loss when they went down 83-80 against the Indiana Fever. Atlanta hoped to make it 2-0 after holding off the Washington Mystics 87-84 on Saturday. The Dream, however, couldn’t get past the Caitlin Clark-led team that was making its home preseason debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Atlanta Dream game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT C. Parker-Tyus 11 1 3 1 0 1 4-8 0-1 3-3 T. Charles 10 7 1 1 0 0 3-6 0-1 4-4 A. Gray 10 1 4 2 0 1 4-7 1-2 1-2 R. Howard 13 2 1 3 1 1 4-11 3-5 2-2 H. Jones 2 1 3 0 0 1 0-3 0-0 2-2 K. Cave 2 5 0 0 0 0 1-5 0-0 0-0 N. Coffey 6 2 0 0 1 3 2-6 2-4 0-0 N. Hillmon 2 3 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 L. Amihere 8 5 1 1 0 2 4-9 0-0 0-0 A. Powers 10 5 1 2 1 3 2-12 1-2 5-6 C. Dangerfield 6 1 3 0 0 0 3-8 0-1 0-0 D. Henderson 0 1 5 1 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 L. Cubaj DNP - - - - - - - - J. Canada DNP - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT K. Samuelson 11 3 1 2 0 1 3-9 2-7 3-4 N. Smith 21 6 1 1 1 4 9-16 2-4 1-2 A. Boston 11 4 2 2 4 4 5-8 0-1 1-2 K. Wallace 4 2 3 2 0 2 1-2 0-0 2-2 C. Clark 12 8 6 0 1 6 4-12 2-9 2-2 T. Fagbenle 8 6 0 1 2 1 3-8 0-1 2-2 L. Hull 4 1 1 0 1 1 1-2 1-2 1-3 G. Berger 6 5 7 1 0 1 3-4 0-0 0-0 C. Taylor 6 1 0 0 2 0 2-6 1-3 1-2 D. Dantas DNP - - - - - - - - V. Saxton DNP - - - - - - - - E. Wheeler DNP - - - - - - - - K. Mitchell DNP - - - - - - - - M. Caldwell DNP - - - - - - - - L. Correa DNP - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Game Summary

The Atlanta Dream were unfazed by the rowdy home fans who were hyped up to see Caitlin Clark in an Indiana Fever jersey on the court. Rhyne Howard's 18-foot step-back jumper made it 20-8. Indiana, however, rallied to trail 30-24 after the first 12 minutes ended.

Indiana's defense in the second period caused Atlanta's offense to stutter, limiting the visitors to 19 points. The Fever sustained some of their late surge in the first quarter to make it 49-48 by the end of the first half.

The defensive struggle between the two teams carried over in the third quarter, with neither team having rhythm on offense. The Indiana Fever did a little better as they eventually built a 70-66 advantage over the Atlanta Dream with the final frame still on the way.

Indiana and Atlanta had serious trouble scoring particularly in the fourth quarter as both teams combined for just 27 points. The hosts had a 79-70 lead with four minutes to go before the visitors made a late run. It was a case of too little too late as the Fever held on for an 83-80 victory.

Caitlin Clark did not disappoint the fans who came to see her as she filled up the stat sheet. The former Iowa superstar didn't have an efficient night scoring but ended up with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Clark and Aliyah Boston showed some flashes of the potential of what they can accomplish this year for the Fever.

Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Caitlin Clark and Katie Lou Samuelson 3-pointers tonight

Rhyne Howard led the Dream's productivity from behind the arc with a 3-for-5 clip. Allisha Gray wasn't quite as aggressive and made one of two tries from the same range.

The duo of Caitlin Clark and Katie Lou had no qualms about shooting from deep, combining for 16 shots. They made two each from that distance on Thursday night for the Fever.