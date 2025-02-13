"Becky will be in jail by the end of all this": WNBA fans up in arms as Cameron Brink's $202,000 teammate takes dig at A'ja Wilson's Aces

Kelsey Plum was officially introduced as an LA Sparks player on Wednesday after signing a one-year, $202,000 contract. She will team up with rising star Cameron Brink in the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. The two-time WNBA champion attended her introductory press conference, where she made a bold statement following her departure from A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces in the offseason.

While speaking to the media, Plum took a subtle dig at her former team. She didn’t hold back, candidly stating that she has been treated better by the Sparks than she ever was in the WNBA before.

"I’ve been treated better than I’ve ever been as a WNBA player," Plum said.

Hoops fans were quick to react after Kelsey Plum’s bold statement. Many took to social media to criticize A’ja Wilson and Aces coach Becky Hammon, following Plum’s candid remarks about her treatment in the WNBA.

"Becky will be in jail by the end of all this lol," a fan commented.

"Kelsey Plum also doesn’t have to go out in press conferences and feed a certain player’s ego by saying unanimous MVP after every other game. She was winning that MVP with or without the campaign from her teammates. Kelsey can just focus on her own game now," commented another fan.

"I can’t imagine how sick and tired KP got of A’ja. Imagine hearing everyday how white people have privilege to be basketball superstars when the reality is the last white American basketball superstar we had was Larry Bird from the 80’s lol. A’ja is clearly delusional and racist," a fan wrote.

"becky hammon really the devil omg," wrote another fan.

"becky hammon... how many skeletons are you hiding," a fan said.

"Well, I mean, she doesn’t have to play for one person to increase their st’ats and scream “unanimous” from the rooftops even as the team crumbles. So, point I guess," said another fan.

Cameron Brink shows love to Kelsey Plum

Cameron Brink showed her support for Kelsey Plum as the veteran point guard was officially introduced as an LA Sparks player. Brink, along with Dearica Hamby, attended Plum’s press conference, both appearing in high spirits to welcome their new teammate.

Additionally, Brink gave Plum a special shoutout on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of the former Las Vegas Aces star. The former Stanford forward celebrated Plum’s arrival with a heartfelt two-word caption: "KP Day."

