"Bricks the shot, per usual": Fans slam Angel Reese for missing layup after shouldering ex-Fever star Katie Lou Samuelson to the floor

Angel Reese once again faced backlash from fans following Rose BC's win over Phantom BC in Unrivaled on Monday. During one possession, Reese dribbled the full length of the court and used her shoulder to create space against former Indiana Fever star Katie Lou Samuelson for a shot.

Samuelson, who played Caitlin Clark in the WNBA last season, hit the floor after the contact and Reese got her shot off, but missed the layup. Despite this, the official called a foul on Samuelson.

Fans were quick to express their frustration after Reese missed the layup, with many offering unfiltered reactions to criticize the one-time WNBA All-Star.

"Lol and then she bricks the shot, per usual," a fan said.

"'Some people just get a special whistle' Reese staring her down AFTER she checks with the ref for who the foul on is why people can’t stand her," said another fan.

"She was left alone under the hoop and still missed the layup," a fan wrote.

"Got run over by a dumpster," wrote another fan.

"Lol no way she stared her down after missing a layup," a fan said.

"Reese be so aggressive down low just to miss an open lay up n turn around like she did some," said another fan.

Both Angel Reese and Katie Lou Samuelson have good games

Both Angel Reese and Katie Lou Samuelson put up strong performances for their respective teams. However, it was Reese who came out on top, leading Rose BC to a 71-59 victory, while Samuelson's efforts ultimately fell short.

Reese finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 22 minutes. She shot 8 of 16 from the floor, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc, and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

On the other hand, Samuelson started the game for the Phantom BC and ended with 19 points in 16 minutes. She shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, while also recording three rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

