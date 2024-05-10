“But she wasn’t ready to play the big leagues” - Caitlin Clark fans taunt naysayers as she spears through Dream defense

After a historic run with the Iowa Hawkeyes in college, some basketball fans were wondering how Caitlin Clark would fare in the WNBA. For many, the answer couldn’t come soon enough, particularly when the Indiana Fever made her the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. On May 3, Clark gave a glimpse of what she could do when the Fever visited the Minnesota Lynx on their preseason debut.

The NCAA women’s all-time career points leader didn’t disappoint, as she had a 21-point, three-rebound and two-assist night against the Lynx. Indiana, though, lost a close 79-76 decision on the road. Some were still unconvinced, as despite the solid numbers, Clark’s team failed to get the W.

On Thursday, Clark and the Fever made their preseason home debut in front of a loud crowd inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This time, she helped carry the team to victory despite not having an efficient night scoring the ball.

Indiana’s highly touted rookie finished with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting, including 2–for-9 from deep but had eight rebounds and six assists.

Fans promptly reacted to her performance, which included a highlight drive that saw her zoom past four defenders:

“But she wasn’t ready to “play with the big leagues … just 20 years olds”

One fan explained how that specific drive looked:

“Hot knife through butter”

Another fan is hopeful that Clark would eventually silence her detractors:

“God Willing, this woman will crush every record that ever existed…”

@psiddiqshow is impressed with another part of her game:

“Yet she has been spreading the ball around. Good court awareness.”

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi is too unconvinced tht Caitlin Clark would do well in the WNBA.

When Clark was competing in the women’s NCAA Final Four, Taurasi said that “reality is coming” for the upcoming rookie. The 2004 No. 1 pick added that Clark looked “superhuman playing against 18-year-olds” but will find it difficult against “grown women.”

It’s only the preseason, but it seems like Taurasi was off target with her comments about Caitlin Clark.

Basketball fans can’t wait for Caitlin Clark to go head-to-head against Diana Taurasi

Caitlin Clark didn't disappoint in the preseason, as she more than held her own against some veteran WNBA players. While most are likely aware of how she performed, Diana Taurasi wasn’t one of them.

Per a tweet from Nancy Armour, this is what the three-time WNBA champ had to say about the pre-regular season format:

“I don’t watch preseason (games)”

The latest quote from Taurasi has only heightened the interest among fans when the Indiana Fever visit the Phoenix Mercury on June 30. Caitlin Clark will finally get the chance to go head-to-head against the legendary point guard who hasn’t been impressed with the former Iowa star.

If Clark holds up well or even outplays Diana Taurasi, expect social media to be colorful and lively.