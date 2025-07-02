"Cait sending mixed messages": Fans in disbelief over Caitlin Clark's reaction to Sydney Colson removing her shirt during wild celly

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were crowned the Commissioner's Cup champions on Tuesday after they beat reigning champions Minnesota Lynx, 75-59.

Although missing Caitlin Clark with a groin injury, the guard was omnipresent in their title celebrations. She shocked fans with her reaction to Sydney Colson removing her shirt during the revelries.

Going live on Instagram after the game, the Fever dressing room was in party mode after clinching their first Commissioner's Cup title. Colson seemed to be in the moment, removing her compression T-shirt in a wild celly.

Clark could be heard cheering Colson on in the clip, as a fan posted the snippet on X (formerly Twitter).

"*Syd Colson takes her shirt off* Caitlin: “okay!! i like it! i like it a lot!”" the fan captioned the tweet.

CC's reaction to Colson's removing her shirt had fans in disbelief, with many claiming she was giving off mixed signals.

"Cait sending mixed messages," one wrote.

"She's sending her mixed signs," expressed another.

"She ain't never beating the gay allegations," joked a third.

Although many highlighted Caitlin Clark's questionable comments, many loved the duo's energy and chemistry, though.

"Absolutely Love Syd And her energy. She's a great fit for this Fever squad 💪🏼," commented a fan.

"This Energy from CC is everything," expressed a second.

"Syd Colson fed the hungry streets with this live😭😭😭😭😭," remarked another.

The Fever earned a great victory at Target Center as they downed the Lynx in their backyard. Despite Clark's absence, Natasha Howard and Aari McDonald had a memorable game, as the Fever became the second Eastern team to win the Commissioner's Cup.

"My girls did their thing": Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever's Cup win

The Indiana Fever entered the Commissioner's Cup Final as the underdogs against a high-flying Lynx team. The reigning Commissioner's Cup champions are atop the WNBA standings and were expected to retain the title, but the Fever had other plans.

Despite Caitlin Clark not playing, the Fever dominated proceedings, clinching their first in-season tournament title. Clark was a huge part of the team celebrations and shared her thoughts on the team's win on X (formerly called Twitter).

"My girls did their thing !!!!!! So proud!! Lfggggg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Clark missed the Final due to a groin injury, which has kept her out of two previous games. However, the Fever produced a complete team performance tp upset the Lynx in a blowout win.

