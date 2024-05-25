'Caitlin Clark with an F you shot': Fever rookie stuns fans with stunning back-to-back long-range bombs to seal first win

Caitlin Clark at the Crypto.com Arena to lead the Indiana Fever against the LA Sparks had the spotlight in women’s basketball. Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, was set to face Cameron Brink, the player the Sparks called at No. 2. Friday was, incredibly enough, the first meeting between the two on all levels despite competing in the NCAA for four seasons.

Clark’s up-and-down start to her season has only been emphasized by the Fever’s 0-5 record before the showdown in Los Angeles. Indiana nearly pulled off its first victory on Wednesday, but the former Hawkeye fumbled the ball late to give Seattle an 85-83 win.

On Friday, it looked like the Fever’s disappointment would continue when it had a flat opening quarter and trailed 22-15 after the first 10 minutes. Caitlin Clark and Co. played better in the second quarter but still couldn’t make a dent in LA’s lead. The Sparks had a 45-35 edge at the halftime break.

The second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, was a different story. It was the Fever that surged to the finish line. With the Sparks desperately trying to mount a rally, Clark made a shot that elicited a rare emotional response:

The entire sequence promptly gained reactions on X, former Twitter:

"Caitlin Clark with an F you shot. Fever close to earning their first win this season."

One fan spelled out what many thought:

"what a way to close out the game sheesh"

Another fan pointed out Clark's effect even on the road:

"LA….that packed house came to see Caitlin Clark"

@lisahawkfan announced the result many had been hoping for:

"Double- double for CC! And a win!"

The LA Sparks had closed to 69-66 following Rickea Jackson’s layup, but Clark’s 33-footer doused with cold water the hosts’ attempted rally.

Cameron Brink wouldn’t allow her team to quit easily and jacked up a 26-footer that went in. Lexie Brown nailed a middy to give the raucous crowd even more reason to cheer.

Clark, though, came to the rescue again. She hit a dagger 29-footer that hit nothing but net to make it 76-71 with 40.1 seconds to go.

Caitlin Clark came through when needed most by the Fever

Before the jaw-dropping 33-footer with about two minutes left in the game, Caitlin Clark had missed her previous seven attempts from deep. Imagine had she muffed a few more and the Fever lost. She would have been relentlessly trolled for coming up short again.

Instead, Clark delivered two game-changing 3s that helped her team eke out its first win of the season. For most of the final period, it was Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Temi Fagbenle who did the heavy lifting. The former Iowa star answered the bell when the Fever desperately needed a boost that will take them to the finish line.

