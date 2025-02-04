Caitlin Clark makes her feelings clear with heartfelt message after emotional jersey retirement night: "Feeling incredibly overwhelmed"

The Iowa Hawkeyes honored Caitlin Clark on Sunday by retiring her iconic No. 22 jersey in a ceremony at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark had an emotional night and followed it up by thanking her fans on social media with a heartfelt message.

In a post on Instagram, Clark penned a note for fans who were unable to attend the ceremony, but have been there throughout her journey. She also thanked Hawkeye nation for the support since arriving in Iowa City in 2020 and leaving with a lasting legacy last year.

"Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people. Feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone—thank you hawkeye nation," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark broke several records at Iowa, including the all-time points scored in Division I history previously held by the late, great "Pistol" Pete Maravich. Clark also helped increase the popularity of not just women's college basketball, but women's basketball in general.

Former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder had nothing but praise for Clark, pointing out all the things she had done to bring the sport to another level.

"I spent my entire career trying to empower young women," Bluder said, according to Yahoo! Sports. "That’s what it’s all about. You’ve done more in the last four years than anybody could imagine. You’ve showed people why it’s wise to invest in women’s sports. Why it’s wise to invest in women. It’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s the smart thing to do."

It has trickled into the WNBA, helping drive more revenue in attendance, online engagements and more. Clark's game also translated well into the pros despite some struggles early, earning the Rookie of the Year honor.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever making moves this offseason

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever making moves this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever are showing Caitlin Clark that they are serious about surrounding her with the best roster possible. After a successful first season with Clark, the Fever went to work by revamping their front office and hiring Stephanie White as head coach.

The new management then announced plans to have a state-of-the-art facility soon before making moves this offseason. The Fever have signed free agents Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, while acquiring Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade.

Indiana also brought back Kelsey Mitchell, who was supposed to be a free agent. The moves they made were an instant hit with their fanbase, as well as the odds for them to win the 2025 WNBA Championship.

It will be interesting to see what the Fever has planned ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft. They have 12 players on the roster, so some adjustments are expected in the coming months.

