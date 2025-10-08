  • home icon
  • "Caitlin Clark Nation weeping right now" - WNBA fans erupt as Aces-Mercury Finals Game 1 shatters 28 years viewership record despite Fever’s exit

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:35 GMT
WNBA fans erupt as Aces-Mercury Finals Game 1 shatters 28 years viewership record despite Fever&rsquo;s exit (Image source: Getty)
WNBA fans erupt as Aces-Mercury Finals Game 1 shatters 28 years viewership record despite Fever’s exit (Image source: Getty)

The 2025 WNBA Finals opening game was reportedly the most-watched Game 1 since the league's inaugural season in 1997.

According to ESPN, an average of 1.9 million viewers watched the Las Vegas Aces' 89-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. It was up 62% from Game 1 of the 2024 finals between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. Per ESPN, only the winner-take-all championship game between the Houston Comets and the Liberty in 1997 had more people watching.

Friday's Game 1 also peaked with 2.5 million viewers, and the pregame show, "WNBA Countdown," had 626,000 average viewers.

Fans on X reacted to the viewership numbers released by ESPN. Several threw shots at fans of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who has been credited with the rise of the WNBA's popularity.

"Caitlin Clark Nation weeping right now," one fan tweeted.
Meanwhile, others questioned the numbers reported by ESPN, which cited Nielsen's viewership measurement system, "Big Data + Panel."

One fan referenced Cathy Engelbert's pregame press conference ahead of Game 1.

In Engelbert's press conference, she responded to Napheesa Collier's criticisms of the WNBA's leadership and other issues hounding the league. Engelbert has been at the helm of the league amid its unprecedented growth; however, she has lost the trust of players.

The Phoenix Mercury battles the Las Vegas Aces in a must-win Game 3 at home

The Las Vegas Aces took care of business at Michelob Ultra Arena to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. With Games 3 and 4 scheduled to take place in front of their home crowd at the newly-renamed Mortgage Matchup Center, the Phoenix Mercury aim to climb out of the 2-0 hole.

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts shared the team's game plan ahead of a must-win Game 3, and doubled down on defending reigning MVP A'ja Wilson better.

"I thought Game 2 she had transition ones that we don't want to give up," Tibbetts said during the team's practice on Tuesday. "She's so good, you can't give up easy ones, and we did that. We'll be better in Game 3."
Game 3 will be on Wednesday, while Game 4 is on Friday. Should the Mercury win on Wednesday, Game 5 will be scheduled on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
