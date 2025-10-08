"Caitlin Clark Nation weeping right now" - WNBA fans erupt as Aces-Mercury Finals Game 1 shatters 28 years viewership record despite Fever’s exit

The 2025 WNBA Finals opening game was reportedly the most-watched Game 1 since the league's inaugural season in 1997.According to ESPN, an average of 1.9 million viewers watched the Las Vegas Aces' 89-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. It was up 62% from Game 1 of the 2024 finals between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. Per ESPN, only the winner-take-all championship game between the Houston Comets and the Liberty in 1997 had more people watching.Friday's Game 1 also peaked with 2.5 million viewers, and the pregame show, &quot;WNBA Countdown,&quot; had 626,000 average viewers.Fans on X reacted to the viewership numbers released by ESPN. Several threw shots at fans of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who has been credited with the rise of the WNBA's popularity.&quot;Caitlin Clark Nation weeping right now,&quot; one fan tweeted.AntiStanMan (parody) @Antistanman2k23LINKCaitlin Clark Nation weeping right nowDoc. @TheDamDoctaLINKI was told by one fanbase for the last two weeks wait for ratings. “Oh the finals are on?” “No one cares” That’s what I heard. Glad we waited together y’all. Seems like someone cares. 🫡Prettygirl @sexychar72LINKSee Clark's fans... WNBA is still doing well. You would love for the rating to be low all because of one player wasn't playing.Meanwhile, others questioned the numbers reported by ESPN, which cited Nielsen's viewership measurement system, &quot;Big Data + Panel.&quot;CDS Sports Podcast @cdssportspodLINKDon't buy it for a second.Sinde @FethCynthiaLINKIt’s ESPN I’m not taking their word for anythingOne fan referenced Cathy Engelbert's pregame press conference ahead of Game 1.Dutch @Onedutch69LINKI think there’s a lot of people who are watching to hear what Kathy had to say and answer questions before the game. That’s what I think.In Engelbert's press conference, she responded to Napheesa Collier's criticisms of the WNBA's leadership and other issues hounding the league. Engelbert has been at the helm of the league amid its unprecedented growth; however, she has lost the trust of players.The Phoenix Mercury battles the Las Vegas Aces in a must-win Game 3 at homeThe Las Vegas Aces took care of business at Michelob Ultra Arena to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. With Games 3 and 4 scheduled to take place in front of their home crowd at the newly-renamed Mortgage Matchup Center, the Phoenix Mercury aim to climb out of the 2-0 hole.Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts shared the team's game plan ahead of a must-win Game 3, and doubled down on defending reigning MVP A'ja Wilson better.&quot;I thought Game 2 she had transition ones that we don't want to give up,&quot; Tibbetts said during the team's practice on Tuesday. &quot;She's so good, you can't give up easy ones, and we did that. We'll be better in Game 3.&quot;Game 3 will be on Wednesday, while Game 4 is on Friday. Should the Mercury win on Wednesday, Game 5 will be scheduled on Sunday in Las Vegas.