Caitlin Clark's $249,244 teammate sends 4-word farewell message to Erica Wheeler signing with Seattle Storm 

After rejoining the Indiana Fever in 2023, Erica Wheeler is on to the next stop in her WNBA journey. As she starts this next chapter, one of her now-former teammates gave her a shoutout on social media.

It's been a busy offseason for the Fever, as they've brought in an array of new faces. In order to make room for the additions, they had to part ways with some players. Among those Indiana has moved on from is Wheeler. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the one-time All-Star plans to sign with the Seattle Storm.

Following this news, Caitlin Clark's teammate Kelsey Mitchell posted a small farewell for Erica Wheeler on her Instagram story. The veteran guard offered words of encouragement as she prepares to suit up for the Storm.

"go be YOU, Dub." Mitchell wrote.

Via Kelsey Mitchell's Instagram story

Mitchell also found herself on the free agent market this offseason but is staying with the Fever. Two weeks ago, she agreed to a one-year deal with Indiana worth $249,244.

Wheeler's second stint with the Fever officially comes to an end after just two seasons. The veteran forward appeared in 39 games in 2024 but played a limited role. In 14 minutes of action a night, Wheeler averaged 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She'll now look to bring a veteran presence to the Storm in 2025.

Fan posts old clip of Erica Wheeler praising Caitlin Clark amid her departure in free agency

In her second stint with the Indiana Fever, Erica Wheeler had the chance to play alongside one of the WNBA's fastest rising stars. Following news of her departure from the Indiana Fever, one fan brought up an old clip of the veteran talking about Caitlin Clark.

The post is from when Clark first arrived on the Fever and was doing her first photoshoot in Fever gear. Wheeler, being a good veteran, was in attendance to show support. She even ended up hopping in a few photos just for fun.

Even in the very early stages of her time with the Fever, Erica Wheeler knew there was something special about Clark.

"We'll tell you guys she has an energy about her that is so undeniable," Wheeler said. "It speaks greatness. So just to be around her, it just makes you want to be better."

As everyone knows, Clark went on to put together a historic rookie season for the Fever. She shattered multiple records en route to being named an All-Star and Rookie of the Year. Clark's impressive play also helped end Indiana's postseason drought.

In her new situation, Wheeler will still get to play alongside some high-level talent. Notable names on Seattle's roster include Skylar Diggins-Smith, Gabby Williams and NnekaOgwumike.

