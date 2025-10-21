Caitlin Clark's influence shines at Miss USA pageant as Miss Indiana rocks outfit inspired by her

Caitlin Clark continues to spread even in the offseason after Miss Indiana rocked an outfit inspired by the Indiana Fever superstar. Clark's popularity remains high despite playing in just 13 games this past season. She suffered multiple muscle-related injuries over the course of the campaign and an ankle sprain during her rehab. Miss USA contestants showed off their state costumes on Monday as part of the competition that will conclude on Oct. 24 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. The winner of the pageant will represent the United States at the 2025 Miss Universe next month in Thailand. Miss Indiana, Sydney Shrewsbury, paid tribute to Clark and the state's love for basketball. She wore a Pacers-themed outfit, with Clark's iconic No. 22 in the front. Indiana, the Hoosier State, is not just the home of the most popular WNBA player in the world today but also the basketball capital of the country. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe odds are against Sydney Shrewsbury since there has never been a Miss USA winner from Indiana. It's one of the 15 states that hasn't produced a winner in the pageant's 74-year history. Caitlin Clark's influence was also on display at Miss AmericaThere's no denying that Caitlin Clark has been empowering women in and out of the court. Miss USA wasn't the only competition to show its appreciation for the Indiana Fever's impact. Miss America also paid tribute to Clark by creating a special high-heeled shoe for Miss Iowa. It was a black and yellow design based on the Iowa Hawkeyes' team colors. Clark spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes, bringing in eyes to women's college basketball. She's also from Des Moines, so it was a double tribute as well. Miss Iowa pays tribute to Caitlin Clark. (Photo: @missamericain on IG)For those confused, Miss USA and Miss America are two different competitions. Miss USA is the bigger pageant since the winner will represent the country at Miss Universe. As for Miss America, it's more of a talent competition and a scholarship is involved. Caitlin Clark cleared to play in golf tournamentIt's the offseason, so Caitlin Clark can get some time off from her recovery from a sprained ankle and strained groin. Clark has been cleared to participate at The Annika, as per Yahoo! Sports. The tournament is part of the LPGA Tour pro-am event held at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. It is scheduled from Nov. 12 to 16, and it will be the second straight year that Clark is going to play. She's a huge fan of the sport and attracted a lot of fans in 2024.