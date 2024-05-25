Caitlin Clark scripts history, becomes first to record double-double from WNBA 2024 rookie class

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever recorded their first win of the season, defeating the LA Sparks 78-73 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. The athlete had a double-double in the game, recording 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the game, making her the first rookie from the 2024 draft class to accomplish the feat.

Clark also recorded the first win of her WNBA career. However, she had an off night offensively, shooting only 38% from the floor and went 4 of 14 from the field and 2 of 9 from the three-point line.

Indiana was trailing the Sparks by 11 points at halftime, and Clark missed seven consecutive shots from beyond the arc. However, she nailed two daggers in the fourth quarter, including one with just over 40 seconds remaining, sealing the win for the Fever.

"I was due, like they had to go in," Clark said (via ESPN). "I had missed so many throughout the game."

Kelsey Mitchell, tied with Sparks’ Dearica Hamby, scored a game-high 18 points for the Fever, while Aliyah Boston and Temi Fagbenle both had 17 points each.

This was the first game between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the WNBA draft. Caitlin Clark played her first game against Cameron Brink, who also almost had a double-double, scoring 15 points, grabbing nine rebounds and two assists.

Caitlin Clark opens up about the flip side of fame in WNBA

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most hyped rookie in WNBA history. Being the No. 1 pick in a historical draft brings both limelight and pressure. The struggles of the Indiana Fever and Clark have received a lot of media attention, making it hard for her to adjust to the transition.

After winning her first WNBA game following five consecutive losses, she spoke to the media about the flip side of fame. She said:

"Over the course of the last couple months, honestly I feel like I talked to the media more than I get to talk to my family, which is really kind of sad."

Caitlin Clark also added that staying off social media has been helping her focus more on the game and less on the surrounding noise. She remains optimistic about her team despite losing five out of six games this season.

The Fever will play their next game against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, followed by another game against the LA Sparks.