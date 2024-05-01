Cameron Brink looks show-stopping as she dazzles in $1,500 Alexander Wang all-black ensemble

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink showed off her effortlessly cool style while attending ESPN’s SportsCenter set on Wednesday. The 22-year-old forward shared the stage with her new Sparks teammate Rikea Jackson for an interview with SportsCenter's Stan Verrett.

Cameron Brink embodied sleek sophistication in an all-black ensemble. She wore a ribbed neck top with a leather belt and a pair of black pants, both by Alexander Wang. The high-waisted tailored pants cost around $905, and the tank top is priced at $680, as per the fashion brand's official site.

Expand Tweet

The 6’4 forward looked in high spirits as posed for a snap. She completed the look by adding a watch on one wrist and bracelets on the other as she stood tall in a set of matching high-heeled shoes.

Brink is set to make her WNBA regular-season debut on May 15, as the Sparks take on the Atlanta Dream at the Walter Pyramid located at Long Beach State.

Cameron Brink excited for the responsibility of leading the Sparks

During her interview with Stan Verrett, Cameron Brink admitted that she still hasn’t the processed the whirlwind of emotions after being drafted by the LA Sparks.

“It feels kind of insane,” Cameron said. “I haven’t still processed all the emotions but we have so many great vets that will pick up the slack for me and Rikea.”

“They already taught us so much and it’s only been day three. It’s surreal and I’m still processing all the crazy emotions,” she added.

Only three days into training, it appears Brink has been making some real progressive transition as she is set to make her WNBA debut later this month.

Since Candace Parker left in 2021, the Sparks haven't been able to recapture their playoff glory as they missed out postseason appearances for three straight seasons. Plus, they finished ninth in the league last season with a 17-23 record.

It’s no doubt that the rookies are going to shine for the Sparks, and they will be hoping that Brink will play a pivotal role in their rebuilding process along with Rikea Jackson.

The former Stanford Cardinal forward had great moments not only as a scorer and rim protecter but as a defender as well. The challenge of adapting to a new environment in Los Angeles also posse a quite dauting task. However, given the 6-foot-4 star’s competitive nature and no-quit mentality, she will just fit in just fine and take them towards greater success.