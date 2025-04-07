"Clark carried her team, Paige got carried": Caitlin Clark fans react as Michael Jordan's ex-teammate sparks Paige Bueckers vs Fever star debate

Caitlin Clark fans have once again found themselves in a debate with Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Etan Thomas. On March 28, in an article written for The Guardian, Thomas opined that UConn’s Paige Bueckers isn’t getting the same media treatment as Caitlin Clark because she lacks a black rival to compete against and was more vocal than Clark in support of the black community.

He suggested that Clark was covered more extensively due to her rivalry with Angel Reese. When the article went live, many came to Clark’s defense, stating that she was covered more simply because she was better.

Now, following the Huskies’ national championship win, Thomas once again took to X to highlight just how important Bueckers was for UConn.

“So when I asked why #PaigeBueckers doesn’t get the fawning over like #CaitlinClark many responded that she just wasn’t as good & not a 'generational talent.' Well now she won a championship something Caitlin Clark didn’t do. So, y’all still stand by that or is it something else ?”

Fans immediately came to Caitlin Clark's defense, with many pointing to the difference in teams that they played on. Some noted UConn's strengths and Iowa's comparable weaknesses, and others pointed to Bueckers not being the best player on her team.

"Yes. Clark carried her team, Paige got carried by her team. She was the 3rd best player for UConn in the tournament while Clark was having a B2B 40+ points game. Iowa was an Underdog that nobody expected to see in that championship, for the UConn championship is the norm. And Paige did it, in her fifth year, after Clark left college."

"UConn won a championship, not Bueckers, she didn't have a huge impact on the game today. Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd won that game today. But, doesn't take away from Paige's talent. Just like not winning a championship doesn't take away from CC's. See?," one fan said.

To be fair, Bueckers didn’t have the best night in the finals and shot 5-14 from the field, recording 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Sarah Strong had a much better game, recording 24 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals. Azzi Fudd was also key with 24 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

“Paige was the 3rd best player on her team during the final 4. What's so damn impressive about that compared to what all Clark did?," one fan asked.

Another fan made four points: "1) Paige is great, not as good as CC though 2) S Carolina was much better last year than this year 3) Paige was average in these 2 FF games and UCONN was still able to blowout UCLA/USC… Speaks to the gap in talent that was around Paige compared to CC 4) Keep baiting tho."

Others also accused Thomas of pushing a false narrative based on race:

"A championship win by a super team with the best coach ever doesn’t make a player better. You know sh*t about people. Just a big racist," one fan said.

"One of the best shots": Caitlin Clark praises UConn star following Huskies' triumph over South Carolina

The Connecticut Huskies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 to claim the National Championship on Sunday. Azzi Fudd was key for UConn, recording 24 points on 9-17 shooting.

Caitlin Clark, who was speaking on an alternate broadcast of the game with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, couldn't help but admire Fudd's shot:

“She has probably one of the best shots I’ve ever seen. Like it’s just so pure and so pretty. I know she’s not coming out this year but next year she’s gonna be pretty high in my draft board.”

Azzi Fudd is set to return to UConn for another year and is expected to be a part of the 2026 WNBA Draft. It'll be interesting to see what else the 22-year-old has in store for us during her time with the Huskies.

