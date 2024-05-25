Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Starting lineups and depth charts | 2024 WNBA Season (May 25)

Saturday's Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky game is expected to produce fireworks in Chicago. With the Sky looking to continue their impressive start to the season, and Connecticut looking to keep their unblemished record intact the stakes couldn't be higher for both teams. The Sky are fourth with a 2-1 record, but they could move up to third with a win.

On the flip side, the Connecticut Sun are 4-0 and have shown that whether they're at home or on the road, they can give opposing teams problems. Ahead of this game, the Sun are sitting as -265 betting favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Chicago Sky have +205 odds to win the game.

It means that a $265 bet on the Sun would be needed to win back your money and profit $100. On the flip side, with the Chicago Sky being underdogs, a $100 bet would win back your original money plus a profit of $205.

With tip-off just hours away, let's take a look at the injury reports for both teams before then looking at projected starting lineups and depth charts.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky injury report

Ahead of tonight's game, both teams have seemingly submitted their injury report, meaning fans have a pretty good idea of who will be playing in the game.

Connecticut Sun

In the case of the Connecticut Sun, the team only has one player on the injury report - Rachel Banham. The guard is listed as questionable to play after sustaining a concussion earlier in the month.

Chicago Sky

In the case of the Chicago Sky, the team has several players listed as out, and one other listed as day-to-day.

Isabelle Harrison and Kamilla Cardoso are both listed as out, with Harrison dealing with a knee injury and Cardoso out with a shoulder injury. Harrison participated in Saturday morning's shootaround, which is a good sign that she could soon return.

Cardoso is out with a shoulder injury, with reports indicating that she will return to action in early June.

Last but certainly not least, Diamond DeShields is listed as day-to-day with a foot injury, however, she did participate in Saturday's shootaround.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky starting lineups and depth charts

Ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated game, let's take a look at the starting lineups and depth charts for both teams.

Connecticut Sun

Starter 2nd PG Tyasha Harris Moriah Jefferson SG Dijonai Carrington Tiffany Mitchell SF DeWanna Bonner Olivia Nelson-Ododa PF Brionna Jones Astou Ndour-Fall C Alyssa Thomas Queen Egbo

Chicago Sky

Starter 2nd PG Marina Mabrey Lindsay Allen SG Dana Evans Chennedy Carter SF Michaela Onyenwere Brianna Turner PF Angel Reese C Elizabeth Williams

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky key matchups

The Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky game will see several key matchups take place. Specifically, WNBA fans will have an eye on the forward matchup that will see Angel Reese look to continue her impressive stretch for the Sky.

On the flip side, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones will look to make an impact for the Sun as they look to keep their unbeaten record in tact. With Saturday's Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky game just hours away, anticipation is sure to continue to build.