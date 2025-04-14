  • home icon
Dallas Wings' slick WNBA Draft campaign fuels Paige Bueckers speculation from fans

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 14, 2025 23:25 GMT
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings' slick WNBA Draft campaign fuels Paige Bueckers speculation from fans

Hours before the 2025 WNBA draft, the Dallas Wings are giving major hints about selecting Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the big event. The UConn Huskies star is coming off a terrific college career that was topped with a national championship.

The next natural step in her career is joining the WNBA. Everybody knows she will be selected with the first overall pick of the night unless something inexplicable happens.

The Wings shared a post that turned a lot of heads for the hidden message. Using her jersey number and a word that sounded like her name, the Wings cryptically announced they'll pick Bueckers in the upcoming draft.

Many fans reacted to the post and praised the team's social media workers for coming up with the caption.

Dallas Wings' slick WNBA Draft campaign fuels Paige Bueckers speculation
Dallas Wings' slick WNBA Draft campaign fuels Paige Bueckers speculation
Fans didn't hesitate to celebrate the caption

Fanatics' Instagram account also joined the party and highlighted how the Wings made a good move. Other fans played along and enjoyed the post.

Fanatics' comments
Another fan comment
A Dallas Mavericks' fan account also reacted to the Wings' post

Geno Auriemma shared his opinion on Paige Bueckers' next chapter in the WNBA

Former head coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Paige Bueckers becoming a professional. After winning the 2025 national championship together, which included an emotional hug in the final seconds of their final game, Auriemma thinks Bueckers will need some time to adapt.

"All you can do is trust them. Trust that they’ve learned all the right lessons that they needed to learn. But nobody’s ready for it. It’s like when you ask a high school senior, ‘Hey, you ready for college to play at UConn?’ ‘Yeah, I got this.’ No, you don’t."
"It takes a while and it’s going to take a while. I don’t think anybody’s going to go in that league and all of a sudden their first impact is going to be huge. I don’t expect that. I think it’s going to take a while to get acclimated, to understand it. Again, I trust them." (6:33)
Paige Bueckers has a bright future and is considered a potential rival for Caitlin Clark in the W. Unlike Clark last year, she will land on a team with better chances to compete in the Dallas Wings. With Arike Agunbowale leading the way and DiJonai Carrington joining the team in the offseason, Bueckers can form a terrific Big Three in her rookie season.

