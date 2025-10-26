"Day 2 of house shopping": Sophie Cunningham Continues Hunt for New Home outside of Indiana

Recently, Sophie Cunningham revealed that she is looking to purchase a house in Florida. On Saturday, the Indiana Fever guard posted the latest update on this personal pursuit of hers.

In an Instagram story, Cunningham showed a photo of a beachside area. One home is visible in this photo, and it's possible that Cunningham could be looking into this property.

"day 2 of house shopping," Cunningham wrote in the IG story's caption.

Sophie Cunningham posts an update on her hunt for a new house in Florida. Credit: Cunningham/IG

Just this past August, Cunningham said that she was still inclined towards using the WNBA's housing options, as opposed to getting a house of her own. However, it's clear that she is considering a change of plans as she looks for properties in the Sunshine State.

A change of scenery could perhaps work wonders for Cunningham as she recovers from a torn right MCL that ended her 2025 season earlier than expected. This knee injury kept the 29-year-old guard from participating in what would have been her first-ever playoff run with the Fever.

Still, Cunningham's first season in Indiana can be considered a success in more ways than one. Thanks to her hustle on the defensive end, Cunningham earned head coach Stephanie White's trust, leading to significant minutes in the Fever rotation. In addition, her outward show of support for her teammate Caitlin Clark endeared her to the Indiana fanbase.

Whether or not Cunningham decides to push through with her real estate plans in Florida, she could be facing a brand new situation in the WNBA within the next several months. Depending on the outcome of the negotiations between the league and the players' association, Cunningham could be enjoying a higher salary or finding solutions to survive a lockout.

"I texted my agents right away": Sophie Cunningham talks about goal of participating in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

This offseason, Cunningham also drew plenty of attention when she made comments following Angel Reese's appearance at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

According to TMZ Sports, Cunningham got in touch with her team to make this dream come true.

"Oh my God, I texted my agents right away and said please, pleaaase," Cunningham said. "This has been a dream of mine since second grade. I've always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret Angel."

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral Sophie Cunningham says she wants to make her Victoria’s Secret runway debut after seeing Angel Reese make hers: "Oh my God, I texted my agents right away and said please, pleaaase -- this has been a dream of mine since second grade. I've always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret Angel" (h/t @TMZ_Sports)

Given Cunningham's popularity, it's plausible that the 2026 edition of this Victoria's Secret event could be featuring the Fever guard walking down the runway.

