"Did this to her own GF": Fever fans hyped as video of Caitlin Clark's teammate DeWanna Bonner's aggressive defense on fiancee resurfaces

DeWanna Bonner will team up with Caitlin Clark in the upcoming 2024 WNBA season, having recently signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency. Her addition brings much-needed veteran leadership to the Indiana-based franchise. Last year, Bonner and Clark joined forces in the All-Star game, where they played tough defense against Bonner's fiancee, Alyssa Thomas.

On Wednesday, a video resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing DeWanna Bonner playing physical defense on Thomas. Bonner and Caitlin Clark briefly tried to double-team Thomas before Bonner battled her fiancee for the rebound.

Fans quickly took to social media after the video resurfaced, with many Indiana Fever supporters sharing candid reactions to Bonner's intense commitment to competing.

"She did this to her own girlfriend, perfect," a fan commented.

"yall see how Bonner aint scared to play hard against her wife but Agent 1 couldnt even walk straight when she was on the floor," commented another fan.

"I’d go extra hard against my girl. She’s gotta respect me, right?" a fan wrote.

"If I am not mistaken, I think Clark and Bonner are high up on the list of players with the most defensive rebounds," wrote another fan.

"DB isn't holding back at all either! Just cuz it's her gf she's going against. Love it," a fan said.

"AT prob outweighs both of those annoying pests," said another fan.

Alyssa Thomas on DeWanna Bonner joining Caitlin Clark's Fever

Alyssa Thomas recently shared her thoughts on her fiance DeWanna Bonner's decision to sign with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in free agency. Thomas expressed that while she would have loved to continue playing alongside Bonner, she fully supports her fiance's choice to join the Indiana-based franchise.

"Her decision was her decision and mine was mine. Either way we support each other to the fullest," Thomas said.

Thomas and Bonner played together for the Connecticut Sun last season. In fact, the duo faced off against Clark and the Fever in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

