"Dijonai, Arike and Paige on the same team?' - WNBA fans react to $193,370 guard joining blockbuster duo in Dallas

DiJonai Carrington has found a new home in the WNBA after the Connecticut Sun shipped her to the Dallas Wings. The reigning Most Improved Player of the Year is headed to Texas after the Sun agreed to ship her alongside the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In return, the Wings sent Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick they received from the Indiana Fever in the three-team deal that sent Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury.

Fans reacted to the news, with some hyping up the move, saying the league will be in trouble now that Carrington is in Dallas.

"Paige, Arike and Dijonai??? It’s over for the league!!!" one fan wrote.

"Damn, Dallas gonna be a THREAT this season 👀," another fan said.

Others wondered why the Sun got rid of so many players after they just reached the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

"Why are the Sun cleaning house?? They had a well rounded squad last year. Its not making any sense," one fan questioned.

"Has this happened before? The Connecticut Sun literally traded their whole team away. Like what’s going on?" another fan wondered.

More noted that a day after her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, was traded to the Wings, DiJonai Carrington followed her.

"And it just so happens that NaLyssa Smith is there now. I saw a podcast that predicted DeWanna Bonner is going to Phoenix. That's wild if the WNBA is moving people around to be with their spouses," one fan said.

The Sun boasted the league's third-best record last season (28-12) behind the New York Liberty (32-8) and Minnesota Lynx (30-10), respectively. The Lynx took them out in the second round of the postseason and the Sun's front office has seemingly decided to blow it up after losing Stephanie White and seeing some key players leave.

DiJonai Carrington is coming off her best WNBA season to date

DiJonai Carrington posted a terrific 2024 WNBA season for the Connecticut Sun, improving her game and becoming more consistent. Her effort granted her the Most Improved Player of the Year award after averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

She was the Sun's main defender last season, starring in big duels night in and night out. The guard is now set to start a new chapter in her career with a Wings team that already has Arike Ogunbowale and can land Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick.

DiJonai Carrington is an impactful player who can bring a lot of good things to Dallas.

