DiJonai Carrington drops 1-word reaction as Indiana Fever's $200,000 star shares adorable pictures of 'real-life princess'

New Dallas Wings star and current Mist BC guard DiJonai Carrington reacted to a former teammate's post on social media. DeWanna Bonner, who signed with the Indiana Fever this offseason, posted photos of her "real-life princess" amid their vacation.

In an Instagram post, Bonner shared pictures of her daughter, Demi, wearing a princess costume inside the Disney Cruise Line. Demi was all smiles as she looked like the Disney princess Tiana Rogers from the animated film The Princess and the Frog.

"A real life PRINCESS!!" Bonner wrote.

Carrington was one of many WNBA personalities who commented on the post. Carrington and Bonner played together at Connecticut Suns from 2021 to 2024 before going their separate ways this offseason.

"Omggggg😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," Carrington wrote.

DiJonai Carrington commented on DeWanna Bonner's IG post. (Photo: @dewannabonner on IG)

Bonner's daughter, Demi, has a twin sister named Cali, who has also taken to basketball. The new Indiana Fever star had the twins with her ex-wife and former WNBA player Candice Dupree.

She's now in a relationship with Alyssa Thomas, and they have been engaged since July 2023. Bonner played for the Mercury from 2009 to 2019 and won two WNBA championships.

DiJonai Carrington to start her new chapter in Dallas

DiJonai Carrington to start her new chapter in Dallas. (Photo: IMAGN)

After four seasons with the Connecticut Sun, DiJonai Carrington will begin her fifth year in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings. Carrington was acquired by the Wings in the four-team trade that also involved the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury.

The reigning WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year will join forces with lethal scorer Arike Ogunbowale in the latest chapter of the Wings franchise. Dallas also acquired NaLyssa Smith from the Fever, making sure to create chemistry instantly.

For those unaware, Carrington and Smith are in a relationship that rekindled last season. Smith could unlock her potential in a new team, which makes Dallas a perfect destination for the couple.

In addition to these moves, the Wings also have the first pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. They are expected to select UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.

