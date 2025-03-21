"Even Lebron James don't get that type of treatment" - WNBA fans abuzz over Caitlin Clark getting more national TV exposure than A'ja Wilson

On Thursday, fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever as they unveiled its schedule, setting a WNBA record with 41 national TV games. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson's team, the Las Vegas Aces, followed with 33 nationally televised games, the second-most in the league.

Three-time league MVP Wilson and the Aces won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, defending champion New York Liberty will appear on national television 32 times.

Several commented on the tweet of Clark Report, a fan account on X, posting the development on Indiana's schedule and saying that Clark is a "must-see TV."

Some fans mentioned LA Lakers star LeBron James, saying that the four-time NBA champion did not receive the treatment like Clark's. The other said the Time 2024 Athlete of the Year will be the only must-see basketball player once James retires.

"41/44 is fkn INSANE even Lebron dont get that type of treatment," a fan posted.

"She's the only must-see in the WNBA. Once LeBron retires — whenever that is — she will be the only professional basketball player who is must-see TV," another fan wrote.

Other fans questioned the reason why not all 44 Fever games are televised:

"What am I supposed to do for the other 3 games?!," a fan tweeted.

"Why not all 44?," another fan said.

"Mfs really gonna make me search the internet for those 3 games huh," one fan commented.

Angel Reese also caught strays from fans on X:

"Oh, I'm sure it's because of Reese, right? LMAO," a fan said.

"How many of Angel Reese’s games are nationally televised?," another fan posted.

One fan suggested that people should watch the Clark's team this year.

"If you don’t know who Caitlin Clark is then maybe you should tune in to the Indiana Fever this season," a fan tweeted.

Similar to last season, several teams have moved their games against the Fever to bigger venues.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever has retooled this offseason

Besides the popularity of the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever is a must-see on TV as the team has been regarded as the early favorites to win the championship in 2025.

Indiana retained the services of two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, who formed a lethal combination at the backcourt with Clark. The franchise also added championship experience to the squad with the acquisitions of Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, who have three and two rings, respectively.

On March 9, Fever president of basketball and business operations Kelly Krauskopf teased fans about what to expect from the team in the upcoming season.

"You're going to see a very hungry group of players," Krauskopf said. "They're extremely competitive. They love the game."

In 2024, the Fever, led by rookie Caitlin Clark, reached the postseason for the first time in eight years. The team looks to build on that success and hopes for a deep playoff run in 2025.

