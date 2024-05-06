"Even NBA account is hyped": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian rides high on Caitlin Clark's hype after sellout WNBA debut 

Noted tennis legend Serena WIlliams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s blockbuster preseason debut ahead of the Indiana Fever’s WNBA campaign.

In front of a sold-out, 7,000-strong crowd in Texas, Clark produced 21 points, three rebounds, two steals and five completed three-pointers.

The occasion led to a tweet from the official NBA account, which claimed that Clark showcased her ‘proven skill set’ for the first time for the Indiana Fever. Alexis Ohanian was impressed with the fact that even the NBA made note of Clark’s preseason debut, again proving her star status.

He posted the following in response to the tweet:

“Even NBA account is hyped for women's sports 😤 LFG”

While Clark finished on the losing team in her debut, and even missed a game-tying three in the final seconds, she still finished as the leading scorer and showed flashes of brilliance on the night.

Caitlin Clark has become a household name in recent months and was selected as the number one pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark made her preseason debut at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. While her team lost the game 79-76, she proved her credentials in what was her first-ever appearance for the Fever.

Caitlin Clark looks to carry college momentum straight into WNBA

While the Wings ended up winning on the night, fans got to see a glimpse of the kind of fame that Caitlin Clark has already attracted to the WNBA. The 7,000-strong crowd was seemingly behind Clark right from the start and egged her on despite the game being held in the Wings’ home arena.

Clark found herself in the points right from the start and immediately proved to people how she might not require a settling-in period before scoring in hordes, similar to her college career.

The player broke the NCAA Division I scoring record and will now hope to lead her team to the playoffs this campaign. The Indiana Fever have not made it to he postseason since 2016 but have in recent years made some big moves.

The 2023 WNBA Draft saw the Fever draft Aaliyah Boston as the number one pick, along with Lauren Coz, Kysre Gondrezick and NaLyssa Smith, all high-draft picks from recent years.

Now, with Clark leading the way, Fever fans will be expecting things to improve in the coming campaigns.