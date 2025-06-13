Fever fans call out Angel Reese's "no negative encounter" admission amid Monica McNutt's stance against Caitlin Clark supporters: "She's a liar" 

The Indiana Fever fanbase wasn't happy with analyst Monica McNutt's comments against Caitlin Clark's supporters, citing Angel Reese. McNutt, on The Rematch Show, co-hosted by former NBA player Etan Thomas, on Tuesday, called them out for talking about Reese in a negative light.
"Caitlin Clark fans: You can love your favorite player and say nothing about Angel Reese," she said. "Like our parents used to say, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."
McNutt's comments suggested that Clark's fans are the ones responsible for triggering the discourse surrounding the race and politics associated with this rivalry between the players. They took exception to the fact that the same wasn't said about Reese's supporters.
As McNutt's take remains in the spotlight, Fever fans dug up Reese's comments after Tuesday's game between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty, in which she addressed the hate that she gets. While doing so, Reese maintained that she hadn't faced a negative encounter with a fan personally.
"I obviously don't worry about what's going on online, I get so much love in person," Reese said. "I haven't had a negative encounter in person, ever. And I've been going through this for three years."
This admission led to Fever fans calling out Angel Reese for previously ripping apart them and Caitlin Clark's supporters. Here are some of the reactions:
Angel Reese accused Fever fans of making racist comments in season opener vs. Caitlin Clark and Co.
The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry in 2025 tipped off on a rather controversial note after the duo clashed in the season opener for the Fever and the Sky. Following a hard foul by Clark on Reese, the latter charged at the Fever star before their teammates got in between.
Amid this situation, Reese accused the Fever fans of directing racist remarks towards her during the game. The WNBA investigated the matter but found no evidence to support Reese's allegations. The league gathered information from the teams, arena staff and audio and video reviews of the game to complete the investigation.
Reese didn't provide any detailed information on the allegations. The WNBA didn't take any action after the investigation. Reese received league-wide support from players, the WNBPA and the WNBA as they released statements condemning racism and hate.
Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark also supported the WNBA's decision to investigate the matter but denied hearing racist remarks directed at Angel Reese.