"Caitlin Clark has been a topic during Super Bowl week": Fans erupt as Travis Kelce lavishes praise on Fever star ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles

Fans were in awe of Caitlin Clark's popularity beyond the WNBA and women's basketball altogether after NFL star Travis Kelce heaped high praise on her on Wednesday. The young guard was already a big deal during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, but her popularity reached new heights right after making it to the W.

So much so that she went from attending two Taylor Swift shows at Lucas Oil Stadium as a fan to sharing the same suite with the global artist during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

"She's unbelievable. She's the funniest one to watch right now and one of the best basketball players I've ever seen. It's been so cool to see her at Taylor's concert and come out to a Chiefs game and hang out with us. I just have nothing but great things to say about who she is as a person," Kelce told reporters.

His words sparked plenty of reactions from fans, with some praising Clark too for staying true to herself and not changing after becoming a major star in the world of American sports.

"This is amazing. So proud of her for not changing," one fan said.

"Mind you this is the first time Caitlin has been a topic during superbowl week. Last year they asked alot about her too," another fan noted.

"Superbowl weekend coming up and it's all about Caitlin Clark lmao Great and kind words from Travis about Caitlin and 1000% true🙏🙏," another fan said.

Others kept celebrating how popular Caitlin Clark has been outside of her sport and the friendship she's growing with Travis Kelce.

"so here for this new friendship," one fan said.

Caitlin Clark opens up on experience watching Chiefs game with Taylor Swift

Caitlin Clark had a similar compliment for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's girlfriend after they watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium early in January.

"Taylor's obviously amazing," Clark said. "If you've ever been to a Taylor Swift concert, it takes away everything that's going on in the real world. You're in this arena having fun, and you don't know all these people here, but you feel like you're friends."

It's unclear if the Indiana Fever star will be present at Ceasars Superdome this Sunday in New Orleans, but it's not a secret that she will be rooting for one team only.

