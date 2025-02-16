"Geno Auriemma in shambles rn" - WNBA fans amped as Caitlin Clark emerges as 2nd favorite in 2025 MVP odds

WNBA fans were ecstatic to learn that Caitlin Clark's MVP odds are very high. The Indiana Fever young star's odds are second (+240), as she only trails A'ja Wilson (+200), the reigning unanimous WNBA MVP. After a Rookie of the Year award-worthy season, Clark is expected to take her game to a new level.

Ad

Additionally, the Indiana Fever have the fourth-best odds of winning the WNBA championship in 2025 (+450), behind the defending champions New York Liberty (+220), Wilson's Las Vegas Aces (+300) and the 2024 runners-up Minnesota Lynx (+400).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans had many words to say about these odds. One remembered UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who said Clark would struggle to maintain her level as a professional.

"Geno in shambles rn," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others said Caitlin Clark was in line to win both trophies.

"She’s winning both, calling it now," one fan wrote.

"I’ve got bets on both cashing," another fan said.

Other fans questioned the odds, saying Clark should have had a better chance of winning the awards. Another one called out those who believe the Aces can still compete for the title.

"Those are bad odds. Caitlin Clark should be the MVP favorite. Fever should be 1st or second in Championship odds. Liberty are the only team that scares me," one fan said.

Ad

"It’s ridiculous that they still have the Aces in the top 4, after all they’ve lost," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adam Silver opens up on Caitlin Clark rejecting 3-point contest with Sabrina Ionescu, Steph Curry

Ahead of her second WNBA season, Caitlin Clark was expected to join Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry in a men-against-women 3-point contest in the 2025 All-Star weekend. The Fever star declined the invitation, citing her desire to participate in her first 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star in Indiana this summer.

Ad

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation, saying that having Ionescu and Curry going at it again "felt forced."

"Last year was so magical, that competition, that it started to feel forced," Silver said (h/t Indiana Fever reporter Scott Agness).

"I think there was concern from all of us that we just weren’t feeling it, that we were at the point where it felt like we were — even though I had been public, I had said that I was very hopeful or said it was going to happen again. … It just got to the point where I don’t know how to say it other than we just weren’t collectively feeling it."

Caitlin Clark has made a significant impact since her arrival to the W and having her compete in this contest would have done wonders for the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback