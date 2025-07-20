  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Alyssa Thomas
  • "Get this old head out the W": Fever fans furious as Alyssa Thomas wastes no time jetting off from Indiana after All-Star Game

"Get this old head out the W": Fever fans furious as Alyssa Thomas wastes no time jetting off from Indiana after All-Star Game

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:51 GMT
WNBA: JUL 14 Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Fever fans were not happy with Alyssa Thomas leaving Indianapolis early after All-Star Game [Picture Credit: Getty]

Indiana Fever fans were not happy with the Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas leaving Indianapolis quickly after the All-Star Game on Saturday. In a video published by Mercury's social media, Thomas was seen exiting the locker room while the players were still interacting with the media.

Ad

Courtney Williams, who was interacting with the media after the game, saw Thomas leaving with her backpack. Although Williams showed love to the Mercury star, Fever fans seemed infuriated in the comment section.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

An Indiana Fever fan slammed the WNBA veteran and alleged that Thomas was creating a bad environment during a celebratory time.

"Get this old head out the W, dragging the mood down in Indy damn," the fan wrote.
Ad

Another fan painted Thomas' behavior to be rude to Indy.

"Indy was so welcoming to her, just like Bonner. They’re just determined to be rude to really nice people," a fan wrote.
Ad

Meanwhile, some Fever fans called Thomas miserable.

"She’s so miserable. Girl, just go work in an office somewhere," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Says more about her than anything. Everyone else had a blast," another added.
Ad

A fan said that Alyssa Thomas should not have played the All-Star Game in the first place if she was leaving the city so early.

"She should just have skipped in the first place," one fan added.
Ad

Another fan blamed Thomas' behavior for the WNBA players not making money. The fan said:

"She is just unlikeable. This why they don’t make money."
Ad

Another fan was hoping Alyssa Thomas never made the All-Star team with that behavior:

"See you never hopefully🤞."
Ad

Alyssa Thomas speaks about CBA negotiations

Frustration seemed to be mounting among players after another failed attempt at the CBA negotiations. On Thursday, as many as 40 players were present in a meeting with the league officials in Indianapolis ahead of the All-Star Weekend. However, the negotiation fell through.

Mercury All-Star player Alyssa Thomas spoke to Yahoo Sports after the All-Star Game about the CBA negotiations. The WNBA veteran said that it was the right moment for the players to use the leverage in the negotiations.

Ad
"We have a lot more leverage this time around," Thomas said. "Back when we did our last CBA, [we] were still trying to find our footing in the league. I think now we have a lot of power. As you can see, the league is growing. There’s a lot of attention on this right now, and I think we just got to tap into that."
Ad

The future of WNBA negotiations is cloudy, and the two parties have yet to find a common ground at the table. The WNBPA has argued that the league has enough money to meet its demands.

The association has alluded to $2.2 billion media rights deal that the league signed last year. Moreover, the expansion teams have paid $250 million to the league.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said one of the reasons the league's front office has not given in to the players' demands was that the league needs money to offer the facilities that the players had previously requested.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications