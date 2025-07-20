"Get this old head out the W": Fever fans furious as Alyssa Thomas wastes no time jetting off from Indiana after All-Star Game

Indiana Fever fans were not happy with the Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas leaving Indianapolis quickly after the All-Star Game on Saturday. In a video published by Mercury's social media, Thomas was seen exiting the locker room while the players were still interacting with the media.Courtney Williams, who was interacting with the media after the game, saw Thomas leaving with her backpack. Although Williams showed love to the Mercury star, Fever fans seemed infuriated in the comment section.An Indiana Fever fan slammed the WNBA veteran and alleged that Thomas was creating a bad environment during a celebratory time.&quot;Get this old head out the W, dragging the mood down in Indy damn,&quot; the fan wrote.KT @HPKJMUTHALINKGet this old head out the W, dragging the mood down in Indy damnAnother fan painted Thomas' behavior to be rude to Indy.&quot;Indy was so welcoming to her, just like Bonner. They’re just determined to be rude to really nice people,&quot; a fan wrote.CinderMomE @CindermommyLINKIndy was so welcoming to her, just like Bonner. They’re just determined to be rude to really nice people.Meanwhile, some Fever fans called Thomas miserable.&quot;She’s so miserable. Girl, just go work in an office somewhere,&quot; one fan wrote.Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy @SarcasmStardustLINKShe’s so miserable. Girl, just go work in an office somewhere.&quot;Says more about her than anything. Everyone else had a blast,&quot; another added.JD @kraus_jonathanLINKSays more about her than anything. Everyone else had a blast.A fan said that Alyssa Thomas should not have played the All-Star Game in the first place if she was leaving the city so early.&quot;She should just have skipped in the first place,&quot; one fan added.I Am James @jbl98_01LINKShe should just have skipped in the first placeAnother fan blamed Thomas' behavior for the WNBA players not making money. The fan said:&quot;She is just unlikeable. This why they don’t make money.&quot;white mike tony tone @MikeSiegel22033LINKShe is just unlikeable. This why they don’t make moneyAnother fan was hoping Alyssa Thomas never made the All-Star team with that behavior: &quot;See you never hopefully🤞.&quot;Krysta @Krysta____LINKSee you never hopefully 🤞🏼Alyssa Thomas speaks about CBA negotiationsFrustration seemed to be mounting among players after another failed attempt at the CBA negotiations. On Thursday, as many as 40 players were present in a meeting with the league officials in Indianapolis ahead of the All-Star Weekend. However, the negotiation fell through.Mercury All-Star player Alyssa Thomas spoke to Yahoo Sports after the All-Star Game about the CBA negotiations. The WNBA veteran said that it was the right moment for the players to use the leverage in the negotiations.&quot;We have a lot more leverage this time around,&quot; Thomas said. &quot;Back when we did our last CBA, [we] were still trying to find our footing in the league. I think now we have a lot of power. As you can see, the league is growing. There’s a lot of attention on this right now, and I think we just got to tap into that.&quot;The future of WNBA negotiations is cloudy, and the two parties have yet to find a common ground at the table. The WNBPA has argued that the league has enough money to meet its demands.The association has alluded to $2.2 billion media rights deal that the league signed last year. Moreover, the expansion teams have paid $250 million to the league.WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said one of the reasons the league's front office has not given in to the players' demands was that the league needs money to offer the facilities that the players had previously requested.