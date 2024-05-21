"Got yall boyssss cheeesinnnn" - Kyle Kuzma ribs Shohei Ohtani as MLB star looks captivated meeting Cameron Brink 

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma left a comment on Instagram as WNBA rookie Cameron Brink linked up with MLB star Shohei Ohtani. Brink became an athlete for New Balance last year, which is why she could join other athletes who joined the brand in a commercial.

Brink has made waves around the sports world with her charm ever since she was drafted by the LA Sparks. Now, she's linked up with her fellow New Balance athletes, Ohtani and LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. In the IG post, the Sparks rookie met up with the baseball star.

The two shook hands and had a quick chat. The LA Dodgers star was quite charmed by Brink and had a few laughs with her. Kuzma couldn't let the moment pass and left a comment on the post.

"Got yall boyssss cheeesinnnn," Kuzma commented.

While the rookie also met Leonard, the post didn't include their interaction.

Cameron Brink claimed that she made Kawhi Leonard laugh

Cameron Brink was the most recent athlete to be a guest on Podcast P with Paul George. During the episode, the two claimed that Leonard is one of the funniest people they've met. Although fans have yet to see it, the two said that the two-way star has a unique sense of humor.

According to Brink, she collaborated with Leonard and a few other athletes signed with New Balance on a commercial. She was able to witness how fun the Clippers star is and claimed that she made him laugh.

"The funniest part though was Kawhi," Brink started. "And he is funny as s**t. All the New Balance guys, our head marketing guy was like, 'We haven't seen anybody make him laugh more than you.'"

Brink also mentioned that Leonard was doing his iconic robotic laugh he did during the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors media day.

"I don't even remember what I was saying ... He's like the male version of Aubrey Plaza. Just like, blunt, dry humor."

The Sparks rookie hasn't found much success on the court yet. However, she's slowly finding her game like the other rookies she was drafted with. Brink has only played two games this season and put up seven points, five rebounds and two assists.

