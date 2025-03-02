"Hate Chicago like she hated Nebraska" - Fans react as Caitlin Clark's record-setting streaks paralleled by JuJu Watkins' 30-point explosion

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins dropped another impressive 30-point performance against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, setting a record streak that drew parallels to Caitlin Clark's college career. Fans reacted to the historic performance, pointing out Clark's seemingly unbreakable records from her four years at Iowa.

Ad

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Watkins' fourth consecutive 30-point game against UCLA is tied for the third-longest streak versus a single opponent in Division I since the 1999-00 season. The two longest streaks are held by Clark, who did it against two different schools.

The Iowa Hawkeyes legend scored 10 straight 30-point games against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and five consecutive versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It should be pointed out that Caitlin Clark faced Nebraska 10 times in her career, which meant she never scored below 30 points against them. As for Minnesota, she played them seven times, scoring 30 points in five straight games and six in total.

Some fans are hoping that Clark would treat the Chicago Sky the same way she treated Nebraska in her college career.

"I hope she comes to hate Chicago like she hated Nebraska," a fan said.

Ad

"How did CC even play 10 games against Nebraska, let alone drop 30 every time?" another fan said.

"Wtf did they do to her?" one fan said.

Ad

Caitlin Clark had a historic career at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA championship games in 2023 and 2024. Clark also set the record for most points in NCAA history, breaking Pete Maravich's all-time points record. Iowa rightfully honored Clark on Feb. 3 by retiring her iconic No. 22 jersey.

"10 straight is just being mean," a fan said.

"Caitlin Clark’s unhinged hatred of Nebraska is the most Iowa thing about her," another fan said.

Ad

"A generational hatred of a rival that we all deserve," one fan said.

While Clark hasn't had the same impact on the WNBA in terms of her scoring, she proved that she belonged after finishing her first year as Rookie of the Year. She was even fourth in MVP voting, despite all the doubts before she became a pro.

Caitlin Clark set to return to Iowa in an exhibition game

The Indiana Fever are scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team at Iowa Hawkeyes' Carver-Haweye Arena on May 4. It's part of the Fever's preparation for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season, with Caitlin Clark set to return to her alma mater.

Ad

According to Fox News, the tickets for the game quickly sold out despite the soaring prices due to Clark's popularity. A total of 15,000 were quickly sold, expecting to fill out the arena in two months.

Expand Tweet

The Fever will have an overhauled roster following the addition of Sophie Cunningham, Jaelyn Brown, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner and Brianna Turner. They also retained Kelsey Mitchell and hired coach Stephanie White to take over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback