HC Stephanie White believes fixing two key issues around Caitlin Clark has propelled Fever into title contention

The Indiana Fever went all in on Caitlin Clark after just one season, making changes to the front office, coaching staff and team roster. The Fever signed Stephanie White as head coach, who has already fixed two key issues around Clark that could propel the Fever into championship contenders.

Speaking on the Off The Charts podcast with Mike Lindsey on Monday, White discussed a variety of things, including taking charge of the Fever. She explained the two things that needed addressing and were rightfully corrected:

"We addressed some issues that we needed to address. Certainly, getting some veteran players, who have championship experience and leadership experience that can plug some holes for us where we needed it. ...

"I mean we got to surround our 'Big 3,' of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, and we got to surround them with great veteran players that compliment them."

White added:

"The second thing, and I thought this was going to take another year to be able to do, but we've really developed our quality depth. Oftentimes, if you're trying to address two issues in free agency or two issues in an offseason, you only get one right.

"That was free agency and depth for us, and we are fortunate to be able to do both, so I think it puts us in a position to compete."

From 9:55 onward:

The Indiana Fever went big this offseason, bringing back Kelsey Mitchell and not allowing her to leave in free agency. The Fever also acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings.

In free agency, the Fever signed also veterans such as Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner. They not only addressed their depth, but also the experience needed to be successful. Bonner, Howard and Colson have a combined seven WNBA championships.

Stephanie White has also guided Caitlin Clark in her offseason workouts, prioritizing the addition of some muscles for the physicality she had trouble with as a rookie.

Fever's offseason moves get stamp of approval from Caitlin Clark

Speaking to reporters earlier this month when the Indiana Fever introduced DeWanna Bonner, Caitlin Clark expressed her feelings about the latest additions to the team. Clark knew that the team needed valuable experience after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs.

"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships," Clark said, according to ESPN. "

I think it's exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also they're not just really good basketball players, they're great leaders and great people and I know the front office prioritized that."

According to Covers.com, the Fever have the fourth-best odds of winning the 2025 WNBA championship behind the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

