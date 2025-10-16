"I am the job" - Angel Reese shares cryptic post on social media after featuring in pioneering Victoria's Secret event

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 16, 2025 23:15 GMT
Angel Reese posted a cryptic bold message after historic Victoria's Secret event [Picture Credit: Getty]

This WNBA offseason has proved to be historic for Angel Reese after a disappointing season. On Wednesday, the Chicago Sky star created history. She became the first-ever active pro athlete to walk on the runway for Victoria's Secret.

The basketball star joined Bella and Gigi Hadid and other supermodels in a diverse lineup on the runway in Brooklyn. Shortly after the big night, the Sky star posted a bold, cryptic post on social media.

"I don't work jobs. I AM THE JOB," she wrote in her post on X.
Last year, Angel Reese made the news when she attended the lingerie giant's first fashion show after six years, with free agent WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. According to CNN, Reese had a major goal set for herself in 2024.

"I posted on my (Instagram) Story last year, when I was here at the show watching front row. I said, 'I'm gonna be a Victoria’s Secret model one day,'" she said adding: "I didn’t know it was gonna come this fast."
Reese's comments stand out in light of her strained relationship with the Sky team. Shortly before the WNBA regular season ended, she said she wasn't "settling for the same s***," sending a warning to the franchise.

Angel Reese makes her mom proud with her historic Victoria's Secret runway

As big as Angel Reese's stature gets during the WNBA regular season, she somehow manages to surpass the hyped around her during the offseason. Last year, the WNBA star made news when she attended Victoria's Secret fashion show, and this year, she was on stage.

Reese's mom was also in the crowd, proudly watching her daughter walk on the runway. The Sky star posted the wholesome picture of her mother clicking pictures of her with an emotional message.

"THIS IS WHO I DO IT FOR 🥹," she wrote in the caption.
[Picture Credit: IG/@angelreese]
Since Reese has arrived at the WNBA stage, her message has been very clear to her young fans that it is not impossible to be good at different things at the same time. Before she took the walk, she had a message for her young fans.

"A lot of young women are going to be watching me today to know that they have some inspiration and know that they can dream this big," Reese said.

Apart from Reese, Sue Bird's wife, Megan Rapinoe and Olympian Sunisa Lee also appeared on the runway.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

