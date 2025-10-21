  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paul Pierce
  • "I looked up to her" - Paul Pierce gives his flowers to 6-foot-5 WNBA legend Lisa Leslie for overshadowing his college career

"I looked up to her" - Paul Pierce gives his flowers to 6-foot-5 WNBA legend Lisa Leslie for overshadowing his college career

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:16 GMT
Paul Pierce gives his flowers to 6-foot-5 WNBA legend Lisa Leslie
Paul Pierce gives his flowers to 6-foot-5 WNBA legend Lisa Leslie (Credits: Imagn and Getty)

10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce gave his flowers to WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. Leslie was well known in the city of Inglewood from a young age thanks to her basketball skills. One of her most famous performances during her high school career was when she scored 101 points in one half of play during a game in 1990.

Ad

Leslie dominated every level of the sport, going on to enjoy a 12-season career in the WNBA. On Monday’s episode of “Club Shay Shay,” Shannon Sharpe and Paul Pierce discussed the best athlete to come out of Inglewood.

Pierce answered, explaining how the best athlete category is too broad, but also didn’t pick himself as the best basketball player from his city, instead choosing Lisa Leslie.

“I wouldn’t give myself the best basketball player,” Pierce said. “I would give it to Lisa, I’ll give it to Lisa Leslie. I had the honor of seeing her play in high school.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Pierce continued, explaining how he looked up to the WNBA legend while coming up as a player.

“She was cold man, I gotta give flowers to Lisa. I looked up to her as a kid,” Pierce said. “I’ll probably be in the top three or four, maybe basketball players.”

Both Lisa Leslie and Pierce enjoyed decorated careers at the professional level. The 6-foot-5 WNBA center spent 12 seasons with the LA Sparks, winning two championships. She is also a three-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time Finals MVP.

Ad

Leslie and Pierce came up around the same time, with Pierce making his NBA debut in 1998. Meanwhile, Leslie debuted for the WNBA in 1997.

Did Lisa Leslie overshadow Paul Pierce's college career?

Coming out of high school, Lisa Leslie had already become something of a national icon thanks to her stellar showings for Morningside High School in Inglewood. She went on to play for USC from 1990 to 1994, becoming known as one of the best female basketball players in the country.

Ad

Leslie's fame grew as she led Team USA to a gold medal in Atlanta in 1996, eventually paving the way for the WNBA to debut.

Meanwhile, Paul Pierce kicked off his illustrious college career in 1995, playing three seasons for Kansas. He led the team to three conference titles and went on to the NBA as one of the highest-rated prospects of his class.

While Leslie was a bigger basketball player than Pierce at this point, both played in very different spheres of visibility as women's basketball in the 1990s was nowhere close to where it is in 2025. So, it is unlikely that her stellar rise had any effect on Pierce.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications