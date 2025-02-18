Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Indiana Fever star's status for Unrivaled (Feb. 18)

The Vinyl Basketball Club is set to cross swords against the Rose Basketball Club in a pivotal Unrivaled matchup on Tuesday. Barring any last-minute injury setbacks, Aliyah Boston is expected to suit up for Vinyl BC. The Indiana Fever center has been a consistent presence for her team, playing in all but one game of the inaugural 3x3 league.

Boston recently competed in Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament, where she faced Kahleah Copper in the opening round but fell short. The two-time WNBA All-Star struggled against the smaller guard, losing 11-6 while shooting just 2 of 10 from the field, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc.

In Unrivaled league play, Boston has appeared in six of Vinyl BC’s seven games. She is averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Vinyl BC are ranked fourth in the standings with a 3-4 record through seven matchups.

Aliyah Boston vs. Rose BC

Aliyah Boston squared off against Rose Basketball Club on Jan. 17, the opening night of Unrivaled, where she played a key role in leading Vinyl BC to a 79-73 victory.

In 10 minutes, Boston contributed six points but struggled with efficiency, shooting 3 of 9 from the field without attempting a 3-pointer. Despite her shooting woes, the former WNBA Rookie of the Year made an impact in other areas, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out two assists and recording a steal to help secure the win.

How to watch Aliyah Boston in action during Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC game?

Hoops fans can watch the Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC Unrivaled game on TNT and truTV. Live streaming will be available on Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

The Vinyl vs. Rose game will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Wayfair Arena in Miami. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

