Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Laces BC? Latest on Rose BC superstar's status for Unrivaled (Mar. 3)

Angel Reese will be playing for Rose Basketball in their crucial Unrivaled matchup against Laces Basketball on Monday. Reese is not listed on the team's injury report, so fans can expect the Chicago Sky forward to deliver another strong performance when she takes the court.

The one-time WNBA All-Star is currently playing some of the best basketball of her career, recently completing a four-game streak with a double-double. However, the streak ended in Rose BC's previous game, a 71-62 loss to Mist BC on Saturday.

In that game, Reese faced foul trouble and played just 18 minutes, significantly lower than her usual minutes of over 20. She finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Rose BC's coach recently praised Angel Reese, highlighting the young forward's determination to be great. Henry spoke about Reese's strong work ethic and mentality, especially during her impressive streak in the Unrivaled.

"She's just a dog. She just works, she's relentless," Henry said. "I'd say it's the mentality that she backs up by her effort. She refuses to be denied, she refuses to be stopped. If there's any weakness, she'll focus in on that."

Reese has played 11 games in the competition so far, averaging 12.7 points and 11.8 rebounds. Meanwhile, Rose BC began the competition slowly but gained momentum, eventually going on a five-game win streak. That streak was snapped on Saturday and the team is currently in second place in the standings with a 6-5 record.

How to watch Angel Reese in action during Rose BC's Unrivaled game vs Laces BC?

On Monday, February 24, the Rose Basketball Club will face off against the Laces Basketball Club in an Unrivaled game at Wayfair Arena in Miami, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the thrilling game live on TNT and truTV, or stream it on Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live for those who prefer digital access.

