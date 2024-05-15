Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest on the Los Angeles Sparks rookie center's status (May 15)

The 2024 WNBA season is underway and the Los Angeles Sparks are looking to begin their new era under Cameron Brink. Their first game will be against the Atlanta Dream and is slated to happen on May 15 at the Walter Pyramid located in Long Beach State, California.

In the recent injury report from the Sparks camp, Azura Stevens is expected to miss the game and should be back with the team by mid-June. The reason for her absence has not been disclosed by the team. The rest of the team, including Cameron Brink, are healthy and good to go against the Atlanta Dream.

Drafted second overall behind Caitlin Clark in the 2024 WNBA draft, Brink is seen as the opening-day starting center for the Los Angeles Sparks. She should join Lexie Brown, Layshia Clarendon, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson in the starting unit.

On the other side, Cheyenne Parker will be tasked to match up with Brink in the center position. Jordin Canada is still questionable to play while Lorela Cubaj is marked as 'out'.

Cameron Brink's pre-season performance

Being a college standout, Cameron Brink got a taste of basketball at the professional level by taking on the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm for their two pre-season games.

During the matchup with the Storm, Brink started at center logging in almost 22 minutes of playing time. She was able to provide the team with 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks. The former NCAA champion shot 50% of her eight attempts as well as her two three-point shots.

In her second pre-season game, Brink squared off with Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury. Her playing time was limited to just below eight minutes but in that span, she was able to tally seven points, four rebounds, two assists but committed four personal fouls.

The Sparks ended their pre-season games having a perfect 2-0 against the Mercury and Storm.

Cameron Brink college statistics at Stanford

Spending her four years at Stanford, Cameron Brink was able to taste her only NCAA title as a freshman back in the 2020-21 season. Since then, she has worked her way up, becoming a formidable force in the paint in college basketball.

During her senior year, she was able to provide 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in 34 games. Her field goal percentage is at 51.1% while also attempting two three-pointers per game with 30.4% accuracy.