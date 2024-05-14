Is Nika Muhl playing tonight against Minnesota Lynx? Latest on the 2x All-Star guard’s status(May 14)

Nika Muhl made the final cut made by the Seattle Storm leading into Tuesday’s home opener against the Minnesota Lynx. The former UConn star did just enough to make Storm coach Noelle Quinn keep her in the lineup. Muhl could become a crucial part of the bench mob in Seattle’s WNBA 2024 campaign.

The Storm doesn’t have any name on the injury report for May 15, so Muhl should be ready for her WNBA debut. Seattle’s backcourt looks quite promising, so the former Huskie will have to earn her minutes.

As somebody who made a career doing the often unglamorous jobs on the court, the Croat probably prefers it that way.

What happened to Nika Muhl?

In UConn’s 71-69 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Final Four, Nika Muhl suffered what looked like a leg injury.

She was briefly taken off the court in the third quarter with 2:34 left to play. Muhl eventually returned but seemed to have lost some of her mobility when she took on the unenviable task of chasing Caitlin Clark around.

Muhl eventually saw action for 40 minutes and ended the night with a nine-point, seven-rebound, five assist and three-steal performance against Iowa. Her stat line didn’t look that impressive, but the Huskies know that they might not have a chance of winning that game without her.

Nika Muhl helped contain Caitlin Clark in the first quarter. With her as the primary defender and double teams constantly en route when the former Hawkeyes star had the ball, they kept her shackled. The injury in the third quarter probably helped Clark to get more open looks and rhythm to her game.

Muhl, though, hasn’t been bothered by the same injury in two preseason games with the Seattle Storm. She also had the chance to go head-to-head with the legendary Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury and held her own.

Where to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm game?

ESPN 3 will air the game on national TV while Bally Sports North Extra and Fox 13+ will do the same locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

