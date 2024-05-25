'It's because of Caitlin Clark': Fans hilariously react at Angel Reese's Chicago traffic rant

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese got caught in the city's infamous traffic jam and couldn't help herself from letting off some steam on social media. Fans immediately picked it up and shared their hilarious takes.

The seventh overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft tweeted to express her frustration after finding herself in the midst of traffic in the Windy City. She wrote on her post:

"i loveee chicago, but this traffic is ridiculous..."

Getting wind of the post, hilarious fan reactions started to trickle in.

Some of the reactions toyed with her rivalry with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, who has been given props by some quarters for channeing much-needed attention to the WNBA .

Oluwadamirale Aladesanmi tweeted:

"It's because of Caitlin Clark."

@therealdannyz, meanwhile, hyped up Indiana's 'better' traffic situation:

"Indiana has better traffic. Tough."

Brandon S (@BSaarX), for his part, moved to add fuel between the rivalry of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, posting:

"She is gonna blame Caitlin Clark, isn't she?"

The are others who view the Sky rookie's traffic predicament as her "Welcome to Chicago' moment. @UtdHabi wrote:

"You are really one of us now lol, and we love you"

GUNPOWDER & HOLYWATER (@status_culture) shared:

"She ain't hit a pothole at 60 mph yet"

@CiscoMom11, for her part, shared what Reese has to expect moving forward:

"And I can't wait to see your thoughts in Jan - April"

There are those who advised her on how to go about it, with @NobleNegroe suggesting:

"Buy a helicopter"

Still another from X user Gage (@GAGEmusicx):

"#SkyAngel use your wings"

@CoachEPinedo urged the former LSU standout to just be patient and eventually she will be able to adjust:

"It all depends where you traveling @Reese10Angel. You'll get used to it and gain knowledge how to maneuver yourself around Chicagoland Area."

While she may be frustrated with the traffic situation in Chicago, Angel Reese is very committed to the Sky's cause in the WNBA.

In three games with the Sky (2-1), which she all started, the 22-year-old Maryland native has averaged 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes.

Angel Reese, Sky host undefeated Connecticut Sun

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are up for a big game on Saturday at home, as they host the remaining undefeated team in the WNBA this season, the Connecticut Sun.

The 4-0 Sun visit the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will look to stay spotless and keep solo leadership in the Eastern Conference.

Connecticut is coming off its narrow 83-82 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. The trio of DeWanna Bonner. Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas showed the way for their team in the victory.

Bonner had 20 points and Jones had 19. Thomas, for her part, had all-around numbers of 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Out to clip their winning streak are the Sky, winners of two straight.

Chicago's latest win was on the road over the New York Liberty, 90-81, also on Thursday.

Marina Mabrey top-scored for the Sky with 21 points. Angel Reese, meanwhile, had a near double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes.