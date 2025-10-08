  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Phoenix Mercury
  • "It's very personal" - Mercury's $215,000 star quietly calls out Adam Silver for meddling in WNBA contract talks

"It's very personal" - Mercury's $215,000 star quietly calls out Adam Silver for meddling in WNBA contract talks

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:58 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game One - Source: Getty
2025 WNBA Finals - Game One - Source: Getty

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally expressed her thoughts on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's comments regarding WNBA contracts. Silver recently spoke his mind regarding the ongoing issue with the league's collective bargaining agreement. The NBA Commissioner sided with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on how she views the payroll she grants her players.

Ad

Engelbert recently shared with the media how some players like Caitlin Clark should be grateful that she has given them the opportunity to grow their brand and make millions off the court through their popularity in the league. While there might be some truth to Engelbert's sentiments, that doesn't change the fact that WNBA players don't make enough money from the league.

Nevertheless, Adam Silver believes that Cathy Engelbert has done a remarkable job in terms of handling the league's business side. As a result, players didn't appreciate how Silver stuck his nose into their business. Satou Sabally was one of the players who opened up about Silver's remarks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's very personal because the WNBA wants to forbid us to make a lot more money than we're ever going to make here," Sabally said. "It's very personal. We have families. This is our job. We make more money in China, Russia, Turkey than here."
Ad

WNBA players want a change in leadership

The WNBA could potentially face a lockout next season if the players and the association don't come to an agreement. As of late, many players have voiced out their desire to see bigger numbers in their paychecks. Many find it unfair how little they make from their salaries compared to other leagues.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was the loudest voice among the players who want to see change. Collier explained how the league has so many talented players and yet she feels that they're underappreciated due to poor leadership decisions.

Ad
"We have the best players in the world," Collier said. "We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world. If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do."
"We serve a league that has shown they think championship coaches and Hall of Fame players are dispensable and that's fine," Collier continued. "It's professional sports, but I will not stand quietly by and allow different standards to be applied at the league level."
Ad

The league's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on October 31, 2025. Unless the association and the players get on the same page, there's a huge possibility of a lockout happening next season.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications