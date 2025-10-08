"It's very personal" - Mercury's $215,000 star quietly calls out Adam Silver for meddling in WNBA contract talks

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally expressed her thoughts on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's comments regarding WNBA contracts. Silver recently spoke his mind regarding the ongoing issue with the league's collective bargaining agreement. The NBA Commissioner sided with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on how she views the payroll she grants her players. Engelbert recently shared with the media how some players like Caitlin Clark should be grateful that she has given them the opportunity to grow their brand and make millions off the court through their popularity in the league. While there might be some truth to Engelbert's sentiments, that doesn't change the fact that WNBA players don't make enough money from the league.Nevertheless, Adam Silver believes that Cathy Engelbert has done a remarkable job in terms of handling the league's business side. As a result, players didn't appreciate how Silver stuck his nose into their business. Satou Sabally was one of the players who opened up about Silver's remarks.&quot;It's very personal because the WNBA wants to forbid us to make a lot more money than we're ever going to make here,&quot; Sabally said. &quot;It's very personal. We have families. This is our job. We make more money in China, Russia, Turkey than here.&quot;WNBA players want a change in leadershipThe WNBA could potentially face a lockout next season if the players and the association don't come to an agreement. As of late, many players have voiced out their desire to see bigger numbers in their paychecks. Many find it unfair how little they make from their salaries compared to other leagues. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was the loudest voice among the players who want to see change. Collier explained how the league has so many talented players and yet she feels that they're underappreciated due to poor leadership decisions. &quot;We have the best players in the world,&quot; Collier said. &quot;We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world. If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do.&quot;&quot;We serve a league that has shown they think championship coaches and Hall of Fame players are dispensable and that's fine,&quot; Collier continued. &quot;It's professional sports, but I will not stand quietly by and allow different standards to be applied at the league level.&quot;The league's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on October 31, 2025. Unless the association and the players get on the same page, there's a huge possibility of a lockout happening next season.