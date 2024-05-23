"Like the bad boys treated the goat"- WNBA fans criticize refs after Caitlin Clark avoids injury from blow to forehead

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is the talk of the WNBA right now. The rookie is the face of the league and has brought quite a few positive changes to the league. In her latest game against the Seattle Storm, Clark was fouled hard, receiving a slap on the forehead.

However, the referee in charge of the game did not call the foul and let the play go on as the Fever rookie was down on the ground. This has enraged a lot of WNBA fans online who decided to criticize the officials on social media.

"They treating a rookie like the bad boys treated the goat i’m crying."

One fan compared the treatment Clark received against Storm to what Michael Jordan received from the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons. The Pistons, realizing Jordan's effectiveness in a game, brought out "the Jordan rules" to stop his Airness from working his magic.

Other fans joined the fray, criticizing the officials for not calling out the foul on Clark.

"The refs don’t know what their doing," one fan said.

"WNBA is on the Jordan Rules," another fan added.

"I have no idea what constitutes a foul in this league," one user wrote.

"They just can’t help but take shots at Clark. WNBA refs go to call that foul," another fan wrote.

"She's getting absolutely killed at least 3 or 4 times a game and no calls. WNBA must not want to succeed," one fan added.

While the majority of the fans blamed the referees for not calling out fouls on Clark, some fans highlighted that the officiating was bad on both ends and it was not like Clark was at the center of those no-calls.

Caitlin Clark becomes the first athlete since Michael Jordan to sign with Wilson

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has become the first-ever athlete since the legendary Michael Jordan to sign with the century-old sporting brand Wilson. Clark has reportedly signed a multi-year endorsement deal that will see Wilson release signature Caitlin Clark merchandise over time.

The very first item to be released under the Clark-Wilson arrangement would be a set of limited edition basketballs commemorating the former Iowa star's starting a new journey in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark has also signed big deals with giant companies like Nike, which will be releasing her signature shoe line in the future, and Gatorade, who want her as the new face for their hydration products.